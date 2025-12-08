In the Winners Circle the 'Wright Way' for Round 4 NFR Saddle Bronc Riding

There is one last name synonymous with this era of saddle bronc riding: Wright. We are now witnessing the second generation of World Champions in this family, after Cody Wright and his brothers collectively earned multiple world championships in the 2010s.

So far at the 2025 National Finals Rodeo, three of Cody's sons (Stetson, Ryder, and Statler) have banked nine checks in the first four rounds. This trio has dominated already, claiming three of four round wins so far. Ryder is in pursuit of his fourth World Championship in the event and Stetson is at the top of the race for an All-Around World Championship.

The eliminator pen was out in the saddle bronc riding in Round 4 and the cowboys had their hands full with these buckers. The horses were strong, had some big moves, and showed off why they fit in this pen.

Stetson's Bold Return to the Thomas & Mack

Stetson Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

Stetson was first out in Round 4 of the saddle bronc riding. The Utah cowboy was matched up with Freedom Xpress of Calgary Stampede and it was no surprise to see a big score light up the board after his ride. He made the big Canadian horse look easy, with his classy, trademark style. An 88.5-point ride earned him the win - his second in the event this week.

He continues to climb the World Standings, now sitting No. 5 in the saddle bronc riding and holding onto his lead in the all-around race.

Ryder Wright was not far behind Stetson, with an 87.75 for the second-place check. As he quietly pursues his next World title, he is four-for-four on round checks so far at the 2025 NFR.

What About the Gold Buckle?

As we look at the World Championship race, tonight was a heartbreaker for Damian Brennan. Coming into the night No. 2 in the World and No. 3 in the average, Brennan was a major contender in this race. Being down a horse in the average could be a huge factor in his pursuit of a gold buckle.

Memorable Moments of the 2025 NFR

Stetson Wright covering the victory lap horse. | Nathan Meyer Photography

One of the most unanticipated moments of the night came in the victory lap. Stetson Wright matched up with another "bronc ride" when the victory lap horse decided to throw some extra moves into the ride. Little did the black horse know, he had one of the most decorated bronc riders of all time on his back. Wright laughed through the ride, having the time of his life.

Round 4 Saddle Bronc Riding Results:

1. Stetson Wright, 88.5 points on Calgary Stampede's Freedom Xpress, $36,668

2. Ryder Wright, 87.75, $28,980

3. Lefty Holman, 87.5, $21,882

4. Q Taylor, 86.5, $15,377

5. Brody Cress, 86.25, $9,463

6. (tie) Ben Andersen and Zeke Thurston, 85.25, $2,957 each

8. Weston Patterson, 85

9. Zachary Dallas, 84.25

10. Kade Bruno, 80.25

11. Sage Newman, 77.25

12. Statler Wright, 77

13. Damian Brennan, Dawson Hay and Brody Wells, NS

