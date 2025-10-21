Indian National Finals Rodeo Crowns Champions at 49th Annual Event in Las Vegas

With four rounds of rodeo action culminating in Saturday's finals, the competition was electric in Las Vegas.

Bareback Riding

Taking home the World Championship was Sturgis, S.D., cowboy Kashton Ford. Ford placed in all four rounds: fifth in Round 1, fifth in Round 2, first in Round 3, and tying for first with Evan Betony in Round 4. Ultimately, Ford bested Betony by just five points in the aggregate to earn the gold buckle.

Cauy Betony of Tonalea, Ariz., claimed the Round 1 win with an 82 point ride. In Round 2, he split the top spot with Conner Heinert of Rapid City, S.D., at 77 points. Ford scored 80 points in Round 3 to take the win. Ford and Evan Betony made the two highest marked rides of the week at 86 points, tying for the Round 4 win.

Steer Wrestling

Matt Jodie of Churchrock, N.M., topped the aggregate by three tenths of a second to claim the Championship. Jodie placed second in Round 2, sixth in Round 3, and second in Round 4 as the picture of consistency.

Crownpoint, N.M., cowboy Tydon Tsosie topped Round 1 with a 4.12. Wacey Real Bird of Garryowen, Mont., threw his steer in 4.92 seconds to claim Round 2. Rooster Yazzie of Brimhall, N.M., won Round 3 with a 4.74. The Round 4 win went to Sawyer Strand of Baltic, S.D., with a 4.87.

Breakaway Roping

Browning, Mont. cowgirl Megan Lunak earned her first World Championship in 2025. Finishing fourth in Round 1 and Round 3, she roped her way to the top with consistent runs.

Ahnie Jumper of Clewiston, Fla., roped her calf in 2.62 seconds to top Round 1. Nine-time World Champion Kassidy Dennison of Tohatchi, N.M., clocked in at 2.26 seconds to win Round 2. National Finals Breakaway Roping qualifier Danielle Lowman of Gilbert, Ariz., won Round 3 with a lightning -ast 1.97. Round 4 went to Odessa Yazzie of Brimhall, N.M. with a 2.18-second run.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Creighton Curley of Ganado, Ariz., claimed another World Championship in the saddle bronc riding. Winning the aggregate by just two points, he battled his way to the top all week. Taking the Round 1 win at 85 points, he finished second in Round 2, tied for first in Round 3, and came in fourth in Round 4.

The Round 2 win went to Reserve Champion Jackson Ford of Sturgis, S.D., at 82 points. Curley split the Round 3 win with Cash Wilson of Wall, S.D., at 77 points. Wilson also topped Round 4 at 83 points.

Tie-Down Roping

By eight seconds in the aggregate, Dalton Porch of Kadoka, S.D., earned the World Championship. Porch topped Round 1 and Round 2, also finishing fifth in Round 4.

Porch won Round 1 with a 9.71 and followed it with an 8.86 in Round 2 for another win. World Champion and 13-time National Finals Rodeo qualifying team roping header Erich Rogers won Round 3 at 7.98 seconds. With the fastest time of the rodeo, Corbin Fisher of Ashland, Mont., came in at 7.45 seconds to win Round 4.

Team Roping

With the two high-call teams coming back to the finals missing their Round 4 steers, it was a shake-up in the team roping. Josh Jumper and Clay Gunshows moved to the No. 1 position in the aggregate to become World Champions. The duo also placed fifth in Round 1 and sixth in Round 4.

Ty Vaile and Wyatt Gibson topped Round 1 at 5.16 seconds. In Round 2, it was two of the best known names in rodeo: Erich Rogers and Aaron Tsinigine coming in at 4.86 seconds for the win. Wawa and Brandon Ben are two rising young stars from the Navajo Nation and their winning time of 4.9 seconds in Round 3 brought fans to their feet. Dwight Sells and Chance Hunter earned the top spot in Round 4 at 4.82 seconds.

Barrel Racing

Erin Jones of Chinle, Ariz., topped the aggregate to win the World Championship. She placed first in Round 1, fifth in Round 2, and tied for fourth in Round 4.

Jones' 15.348 earned the Round 1 win. In Round 2, Bailey O'Leary clocked a 15.298 to take the top spot. With the fastest time of the week, 2024 World Champion Quinley Inman of Vinita, Okla., won Round 3 at 15.205 seconds. Charmayne Dixon of Standoff, Alberta earned the Round 4 win with a 15.341.

Bull Riding

Hailing from Eagle Butte, S.D., Cole Brewer earned the World Championship by just one point. Finishing second in Round 1, third in Round 2, and fourth in Round 3, Brewer topped the race.

Cole Wagner of Valier, Mont., earned the win in Round 1 with an 84-point ride. Browning, Mont., cowboy Tahj Wells claimed round 2 with an 87. In Round 3, Teigan Gray of Eagle Butte, S.D., took the win with an 87-point ride. Jacauy Hale of Ganado, Ariz., was the only cowboy to cover his bull in Round 4, coming in at 86 points.

