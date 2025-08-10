Industry Mourning Unexpected Passing of Multi-Talented Roper
Chris Glover was taken from the world much too soon. The 63-year-old passed away recently and will forever be remembered for not only his success competing, but his impact outside of the arena.
The Wyoming Steer Roping Association was first to report on the tragic loss for the Glover family-
"From the Glover Family: On August 7, 2025, my cowboy and the Lord God decided it was time for him to go home. We are heartbroken but uplifted, knowing we will reunite with him in heaven. For what we bind on earth will be bound in heaven and HE WILL forever be bound to us. We will share information on his celebration of life on this page once arrangements are finalized. Thank you everyone for your love and prayers. I love you with ALL that I am cowboy and thank you for ALL the times."
Chris's Steer Roping Career
The Colorado native joined the PRCA back in 1991 and had been a faithful member for decades. Throughout his career he made over $525,000 (per the PRCA). His last year of entering professionally was back in 2023 and he was still able to finish in the top-50 in the world even in his 60's.
By the end of his career, he had qualified for the National Finals of Steer Roping on three different occasions. His first came in 2016, where he also took home a round win. He missed the finals in 2017, but qualified in back-to-back years after that.
On top of his three qualifications to the National Finals, he also made it to the National Circuit Finals for Steer Roping five different times in his career.
His best season came in 2018, when he finished No. 5 in the world standings after winning nearly $90,000 on the year after a bucket-list win at Pendleton, Ore.
Glover was by far one of the most accredited steer ropers the event has seen. He posted 10 different years where he placed 25th in the world or better.
Glover's Loved Ones Left Behind
His son Cole remains with us and will forever remind many of his dad in the most positive ways. The 35-year-old has followed in his father's footsteps in the PRCA and will continue to share on Chris's legacy.
Chris Glover was adored by many. The news went virally quickly via social media and there were many heart felt messages that spoke highly of him including a dear friend, Sadie Venn.
Venn shared the news with a heart felt message, "A hand shake, and hug that was always accompanied by a big smile!"
There haven't been details released on his memorial services quite yet, but one can bet that there will be hundreds, if not more, gathered to remember a dear friend and one heck of a cowboy.