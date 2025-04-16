Inspiring Brotherly Bond: Life-Saving Liver Donation Amid Rare Cancer Fight
In September of 2024 Tanner Jackson was diagnosed with an extremely rare cancer called Epitheliod Hemangio Endothelioma (EHE) in his liver. He was having major abdominal pain for about six months and after numerous scans doctors found a softball sized mass on his liver.
Treatment options are fairly limited with a cancer that is this rare. Tanner has a team of fully specialized doctors and after many months it was decided that the best course of action would be to cut out the entire right side of his liver where the mass was found.
In November of 2024 Tanner had his first surgery which entailed cutting off blood flow to the right side of his liver in order to help the left side grow prior to the resection surgery. Although in January of 2025, when the resection surgery was originally scheduled, more scans showed that there were five new tumors on his liver and on the left side. This would make a partial resection impossible and his team of doctors now knew that his best shot would be a full liver transplant.
For those who don’t know, a liver is able to regenerate. Therefore, a donor would give half of their liver and it will then regenerate back to its full self.
While there were many who reached out in support of the Jackson family, and had positive matches for donation, it was his brother Trey who was deemed the best match for liver donation and the surgery is now set for May 21, 2025. It was a relief to everyone that it could be Trey as he was offering from the get go to do this for Tanner.
Speaking with both brothers, they agreed that growing up they didn’t get along the best, especially in their teen years. They practiced, traveled, competed against, and everything in between together. The older and little brother relationship is always a little complicated growing up, isn’t it?
Once in college both boys were at Eastern New Mexico University together. They were back traveling together and it was an unforgettable time, (in the best way). While they have both been sidelined by injuries the brothers were also able to compete together in the Mountain States Circuit with their dad, Justin, as their hazer.
After speaking with their dad it was clear how proud he is of both of his boys with the way they have tackled this situation together. He told us that his dad always used to say, "You gotta ride what you draw." In this case Trey is giving Tanner the ability to change the biggest draw of his life says Justin.
Tanner states that as the boys got older, and matured a little bit, they did everything together because they wanted to and not because they had to. This included hunting, fishing, golfing, going to rodeos, etc.
"Most older brothers want to be looked up to by their younger siblings, but I have spent my adult life looking up to my younger brother," says Tanner.
Tanner is certainly a breath of fresh air. This young man is as tough as nails, but most impressively his outlook is incredible. The positivity running through him is electric and we at Rodeo on SI are truly inspired by this young man. He told Rodeo on SI that this cancer has ultimately changed his life for the better because God has shown him the most important aspects of his life. Wow!
"Trey has been a rock to me my whole life, and now he will save mine. I cannot put into words how thankful I am for Trey as I don't think there are words to describe a situation like we are in. Getting a liver from him aside, I am more thankful to have him as a brother and friend than for saving my life," said Tanner.
Fighting back tears here? Us, too. After a successful surgery we will keep everyone updated on their recovery!