Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo Elects Executive Leadership And Future Chairman Of The Board
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo board of directors met on Tuesday, June 3 and have announced their executive leadership team for the 2026 Rodeo.
Pat Mann Phillips will take the helm as chairman of the board for a third and final year, while Wesley Sinor has been named chairman-elect of the board, and will take the reigns following the 2026 season.
In addition to the chairman and chairman-elect, numerous other new positions were announced. In total, the board of directors added two new at-large executive committee members, six new officers, 26 new directors and 13 lifetime directors.
The Executive Committee added newly elected members at-large Roger Camp and Jeff Hildebrand. While newly elected officers included Stacy Anderson, Martha Ceballos, Nancy Motley, Robert Pike, Michael Sachs and Jim Sartwelle III.
The 26 new directors included Tony Bradfield, Tim Brinkmeyer, Derek Causey, Andrew Clendennen, Janeen Comer, Paxton Crew, Cherly Deitcher, David Dwyer, John Fussell, Alan Goodrich, Jay Graham, Craig Johnson, Melisa Jordan, Emily Loftus, Jennifer Lowery, Ann Massey, Vincent Montalbano, Dustan Neyland, Craig Paton, Donna Prihoda, Richard Roland, Mike Sarubbi, James Slaughter, Miller Caughan, Patti Wilburn and Wednell York.
The newly appointed lifetime directors included Mike Brem, Steve Ehrig, Stephen Estes, Diane Gautreaux, Mike Hartwig, Lance Heacock, Danny Lang Jr, Pamela Logsdon, Gary McMullen, Donald Middleton, Jeanne Shirey-Lord, Sharon Simmons and Randy Trahan.
The full list of executive committee members, officers and directors, in addition to more info about their roles and functions, can be found on RodeoHouston.com
The 2026 RodeoHouston will take place next year from March 2-22.
