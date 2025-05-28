George Strait Pays Tribute To Roy Cooper In Cowtown Coliseum Memorial Speech
George Strait took to the stage at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth to honor his friend, 'The Greatest of All Time' Super Looper Roy Cooper.
The "Fool Hearted Memory" singer and legendary country musician gave a heartfelt and sometimes emotional speech to the crowd in attendance, telling stories and reminiscing about his close friend.
"Roy was one of my very best friends. I can count those on one hand. He was me hero. We shared a lot of good and bad times together. He didn't hang out with me. I hung out with him," Strait joked.
Roy was one of the ones they made that saying about. They broke the mold, after they made him. They sure did."- George Strait
One story Strait told was that of Cooper trying to rope Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks. "We went to the Kentucky Derby together one year and we were at a party after the derby. I looked around and Roy's trying to left foot Stevie Nicks," Strait said.
"I swear years later I ran into her somewhere and she said, 'Hey, where's that crazy cowboy friend of yours that tried to rope me in the derby that night?' He always made a big impression, old Roy."
Cooper's ProRodeo career was unmatched. He was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1979 , the National Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1983, and others.
Others in attendance included nine-time world champion Ty Murray and country singer Tanya Tucker, while another country music Hall of Famer, Reba McEntire, provided a video message for the memorial.
Recommended
The Rodeo World Mourning 'The Greatest of All Time' Super Looper Roy Cooper
Country Music Star Tim McGraw Excited About Music City Rodeo Heading To Nashville
'The Last Rodeo' Tops Box Office Earnings Estimates, Scores Big On Rotten Tomatoes & CinemaScore
Minnesota Man Awarded Millions After Being Trampled At Rodeo Event