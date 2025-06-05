4-Time NFR Bareback Rider Leighton Berry Out For The Season
Bareback rider Leighton Berry will miss the rest of the 2025 season due to injury.
Berry confirmed the news in an interview with PRORODEO Sports News, saying he was suffering from a right hip injury and was scheduled to get surgery on it today (June 4) in Nashville, Tennessee.
"It (the hip) is something that has been giving me problems. I noticed after Houston this year after the Wildcard Round (in March) something was definitely not right. I tried to get on at Austin and San Angelo (Texas) and I definitely wasn't riding like myself. I just had pain and impingement in my right hip.- Leighton Berry
Berry added, "I found out I had some pretty big bone spurs sitting on that hip that were chewing my labrum up pretty good and starting to break off in there. I decided that it was probably time to get it fixed and cleaned up before I made things worse."
Berry noted he expects to be out for four to six months and is setting his sights on a January 2026 return. In the meantime, Berry says he's happy to get to spend some extra time with his family, particularly his one month old son, Ledger. He also expects to put some extra time into is dumpster business that he started in 2024.
"I have a roll-off dumpster business (Reliable Roll Off Solutions in Weatherford, Texas) that I started in the beginning of 2024 and it has really come on and kept me really, really busy. I have been spending a lot of time and effort with my new business and now having the baby I have been soaking up a lot of family time."
Berry has four Wangler NFR Qualifications coming in 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024. He took in $263,370 in 2024, placing him eighth in the standings. Since 2018, he's taken home $1,011,489.
