Jesse Brown Lights up San Angelo Tying Incredible Arena Record in Steer Wrestling
Jesse Brown has been on a roll in the winter rodeos, and he is closing out the Texas swing with a bang. Brown went 2.9 seconds in the coliseum last night where he tied the rodeos record with Roy Duvall the Oklahoma steer wrestling legend.
Brown is currently ranked No. 5 in the world and working toward a sixth National Finals Rodeo Qualification. Brown was aboard Walt Arnold's standout mare, Shelby, who is also making quite the name for herself in the bulldogging world. Brown will be back in San Angelo today hoping for a repeat and to punch his ticket to the final round Friday Night.
The current world record for steer wrestling is a smoking 2.4 second run set 70 years ago by legendary Jim Bynum. Bynum was a four-time world champion steer wrestler. His record was then matched by Todd Whatley at the same Marietta, Oklahoma rodeo in 1955. In Pecatonia, Illinois Gene Melton clocked a 2.4 second run, later followed by Carl Deaton who threw one down in 2.4 seconds as well in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Besides setting arena records, after a great start to the 2025 rodeo season, Brown has plans to keep hitting the rodeo road and making memories along the way. If it continues the way it has been going this will be Brown's sixth straight trip to the big show in Las Vegas, Nevada in December.
Records are set to be broken, and Brown now has etched his name in the San Angelo record book as one of the fastest to sling beef in the iconic Texas rodeo.