After a phenomenal start to his bull riding career, John Crimber heads to his very first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Crimber had a wildly successful season with championship wins at the North Dakota RoughRider Cup, Othello PRCA, and the prestigious Puyallup Rodeo.

Crimber is sitting 6th in the world alongside three other rookies who seem to be the best rookie class in a while: Noah Lee (No.1), Hayden Welsh (No.7), and Braxton Whitesell (No.13).

Crimber's first trip to Las Vegas follows his historic tie with Jess Lockwood as the youngest PBR champions, both at just 20 years old. Crimber is also the No.1 overall draft pick and is the youngest bull rider to win $1 million in the PBR.

John Crimber reacts to his score during PBR Unleash the Beast professional bull riding competition at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Friday, Feb 20, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hedeman Won Both the PBR and PRCA but Not in the Same Year

No cowboy has ever won both the PBR and the PRCA World Title in the same year. The closest anyone has gotten to this milestone was the legendary Tuff Hedeman, who won the 1995 PBR title as well as the three times he won the world in 1986, 1989, and 1991.

Hedeman is arguably one of the most decorated rodeo cowboys in history, and Crimber could be well on his way to the Hall of Fame if he continues down this path.

Crimber’s Journey to the NFR

During the run for his 2026 NFR Qualification, Crimber sustained multiple injuries that held him back from taking the No.1 spot. Even after a torn groin in September, Crimber was still able to slide into the No. 5 Position while battling through the toughest and most important months of the PRCA.

John Crimber | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Crimber started his PRCA run late in the season, but quickly rose through the standings by making money at 15 out of the 16 rodeos.

Crimber was forced to take time off to heal his injuries, but made a highly anticipated return at the PBR Teams Championship in Las Vegas. The 21-year-old cowboy had time to heal and recover, and we can only wait in anticipation to see if he will go back home to Decatur as a milestone-making, record-breaking dual PRCA and PBR champion.

With the emerging young cowboy taking his very first trip to the National Finals Rodeo after his PBR win, this legendary double title is at stake and Crimber's for the taking. The stakes are high as the best PRCA bull riders in the world head to the NFR to battle for the gold buckle, and try to hold the 21-year-old cowboy back from reaching this historic milestone.