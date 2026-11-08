PBR World Champion John Crimber Makes Highly Anticipated Return in Las Vegas

While battling for his first National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualification, standout PRORODEO rookie John Crimber faced more than his fair share of injuries. Time off throughout the season may have kept him from taking that No. 1 position, but it was not enough to keep him away from the lights of the Thomas & Mack.

In September, the young bull rider tore a tendon in his groin, but fought his way through one of the most lucrative months of the professional rodeo season and punched his ticket to Las Vegas in the No. 5 position.

After solidifying his qualification, Crimber took some time off to allow the injury the time it needed to heal. The 21-year-old superstar balanced his pursuit of the NFR with his PBR career, where he first rose to fame.

The No. 1 overall draft pick and youngest rider in PBR history to earn $1 million, Crimber made a huge splash in the PBR, following in the footsteps of his father, Paulo. A PBR Hall of Famer, 10-time PBR World Finals qualifier, and Florida Freedom Head Coach, Paulo had to cut his career short after a major injury.

His son, John, picked up with that same passion and skill when he entered the PBR at age 18. Crimber won nine Challenger Series events and finished No. 2 in the world that year. He was drafted first overall by the Florida Freedom and earned the 2024 PBR Teams MVP and Teams Championship MVP. In 2025, he became the youngest ever two-time Regular-Season Live Legendary MVP.

Crimber earned his first PBR World Championship earlier this year and became the second-youngest rider in league history to win a gold buckle.

The Texas cowboy decided to dip his toe into the world of professional rodeo midway through the 2026 season. Nearly five months into the year-long season, he entered his first PRORODEO and quickly made his mark.

Crimber pulled checks at 14 of the first 15 rodeos he entered, skyrocketing up the standings, despite his late start to the season.

With $254,339 in season earnings, he's headed to his first NFR, where he, Noah Lee, Hayden Welsh, and Braxton Whitesell will fight for the coveted Rookie of the Year title.

While sidelined, fans have been impatiently awaiting news about the young phenom's comeback.

Ironically, that comeback brought him to Las Vegas, November 6-8, for the 2026 PBR Teams Championship in T-Mobile Arena. As Crimber returns to the arena, we can only watch the excitement build as his first ride inside the famed yellow walls at the NFR quickly approaches.