PBR World Champion John Crimber Forced to Take Time Off Before the NFR

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) sensation and 2026 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier, John Crimber, will be stepping away from competition for an undetermined amount of time.

Crimber, who was set to compete at the PBR Rattler Days in Fort Worth, Texas, over the recent weekend, has had a change of plans.

Following the close of the 2026 professional rodeo season and punching his ticket to Las Vegas for the first time, the twenty-one-year-old shared on social media that there had been more struggle behind the scenes than he had let on.

"I wanted to give everyone a little update on my injuries. A lot of people may not know, but I’ve been fighting through some injuries since Puyallup. With the NFR on the line, I haven’t had much time to slow down and get everything checked out. I finally went and saw Doc yesterday and found out I ended up tearing the tendon off in my groin, along with a few other things. He recommended that I take some time off to let my body heal and get back to 100%. I figured it was probably best that I listen, so I’ll be taking a little time to recover, but we’ll be back shortly. God bless!"

Crimber finished the regular season No. 6 in the Bull Riding World Standings and No. 2 in the Resistol Rookie of the Year race — but that could all change inside the Thomas & Mack, where rounds will pay over $30,000 each night.

In an impressive feat, Crimber battled back in a late-season push, where he earned over $92,000 in the month of September alone.

The pressure is nothing new for Crimber, who has thrived in the PBR since age 18. As the No. 1 overall draft pick and youngest rider in PBR history to earn $1 million, he came into bull riding through legacy. Crimber's father is PBR Hall of Famer, 10-time PBR World Finals qualifier, and Florida Freedom Head Coach Paulo Crimber.

In Crimber's rookie PBR Teams season, he won the PBR Teams MVP and Teams Championship MVP, then in 2025 became the youngest-ever two-time Regular-Season Live Legendary MVP.

The cherry on top of his PBR career thus far came earlier this year, when he secured the PBR World Championship, becoming the second-youngest rider in league history to win a gold buckle.

We cannot wait to see what John Crimber can accomplish at the 2026 NFR and send best wishes for a full and quick recovery.