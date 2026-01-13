Mid Winter Fair & Rodeo Kicks Off 2026 for Professional Rodeo Athletes

The winter building rodeos are ramping up for professional rodeo athletes, with the Texas Swing and a series of stock show rodeos filling the next few months. One of those early events was the Mid Winter Fair & Rodeo in Lafayette, La., January 8 - 11, 2026. Held at the Blackham Coliseum, the rodeo is a part of the Southeastern Circuit.

The men's timed events had two rounds and an average, while the women's events and rough stock were single rounds.

Bareback Riding

21-year-old Connor Griffith of Skullbones, Tenn., earned his first PRORODEO win of 2026 in Lafayette. Over the same weekend, he also claimed the win at the Resistol's Stampede at the Ike presented by Cinch in West Monroe, La.

1. Connor Griffith, 85.5 points on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co's Hello Jackson, $1,452; 2. Taylor Broussard, 81.5, $1,100; 3. (tie) Bronc Marriott and Kade Sonnier, 80.5, $660 each; 5. (tie) Taylon Carmody and Bodee Lammers, 80, $264 each.

Steer Wrestling

First round: 1. Trey Bohmbach, 4.3 seconds, $725; 2. Skyler Woolls, 4.5, $544; 3. Nathaniel Duvall, 5.1, $363; 4. Jude Leonards, 5.4, $181

Second round: 1. Jude Leonards, 4.1 seconds, $725; 2. (tie) Riley Duvall, Nathaniel Duvall and Trey Weekley, 4.3, $363 each

Average: 1. Nathaniel Duvall, 9.4 seconds on two head, $1,088; 2. Jude Leonards, 9.5, $816; 3. (tie) Skyler Woolls and Trey Weekley, 10.2, $408 each

Team Roping

First round: 1. Landon Smith/Jacup Dixon, 5.5 seconds, $927 each; 2. Dillon Green/Wesley Barlow Iv, 5.8, $695; 3. Payton Pirrung/Jr. Dees, 5.9, $463; 4. (tie) Brady Barrentine/Scott Martell and Denver Eng/Chad Mathes, 6.1, $116 each; 6. Cooper Cowan/Cade Cowan, 6.6

Second round: 1. Walker Smith/Will Smith, 4.2 seconds; 2. Marcus Theriot/Chase Graves, 4.8; 3. Dillon Green/Wesley Barlow Iv, 6.2; 4. Payton Pirrung/Jr. Dees, 6.5; 5. Joe Serrata/Andy Goff, 9.4; 6. Justin Yost/Reno Gonzales, 9.5

Average: 1. Dillon Green/Wesley Barlow Iv, 12.0 seconds on two head; 2. Payton Pirrung/Jr. Dees, 12.4; 3. Denver Eng/Chad Mathes, 21.9; 4. Landon Smith/Jacup Dixon, 5.5 on one head; 5. Brady Barrentine/Scott Martell, 6.1; 6. Cooper Cowan/Cade Cowan, 6.6

Saddle Bronc Riding

Hailing from St-Tite, Quebec, Zac Bourgeois claimed his first PRORODEO career win in Lafayette.

1. Zac Bourgeois, 84.5 points on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co's Lizzo, $1,880; 2. Ryder Sanford, 84, $1,424; 3. (tie) Houston Brown and Will Pollock, 80.5, $854 each; 5. Joe Macqueen, 79, $399; 6. Dylan Young, 77.5, $285.

Tie-Down Roping

Home-state cowboy Shane Hanchey claimed the Round 1 win. As he starts a new season, Hanchey is seeking his 17th consecutive NFR qualification.

First round: 1. Shane Hanchey, 8.3 seconds, $967; 2. Macon Murphy, 8.9, $725; 3. Sam Lewis, 9.3, $483; 4. Westin Barnett, 9.4, $242

Second round: 1. Catfish Brown, 8.6 seconds, $967; 2. (tie) Austin Davis and Marcus Theriot, 8.8, $604 each; 4. (tie) Ike Fontenot and Cross Fulford, 9.0, $121 each

Average: 1. Austin Davis, 18.8 seconds on two head, $1,450; 2. Westin Barnett, 19.1, $1,088; 3. Ike Fontenot, 19.2, $725; 4. Cross Fulford, 19.6, $363

Barrel Racing

One of the greatest comeback stories to kick off 2026, Chelsea Moore claimed two victories (West Monroe, La., and Lafayette, La.) over the weekend. In Lafayette, she and Tres Socks, affectionately known as "Woodrow," held onto the win from their run in the first performance.

The 12-year-old gelding by Woodbridge and out of Tres Seis daughter, Tres Darling, took a brutal fall at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo in 2025. As a result, Woodrow ruptured his peronius tertuis and required extensive time off. The duo's run in Lafayette was their first rodeo since the injury and we are thrilled to see this pair back in the arena.

1. Chelsea Moore, 14.73 seconds, $1,642; 2. Brooke Krolczyk, 14.74, $1,408; 3. Josey Owens, 14.82, $1,173; 4. Kristi Cole, 14.85, $1,017; 5. Abby Phillips, 14.88, $782; 6. Presley Smith, 14.94, $626; 7. Chery Pinkston, 14.95, $469; 8. Sissy Winn, 14.96, $313; 9. Kaycee Killingsworth, 14.97, $235; 10. Faith Nolte, 14.98, $156

Breakaway Roping

2026 is off to a great start for Josie Conner. Newly engaged to three-time World Champion Tie-Down Roper, Riley Webb, Conner claimed the win in Lafayette.

1. Josie Conner, 1.9 seconds, $1,668; 2. Cricket Calcote, 2.6, $1,381; 3. Laynee Massey, 2.8, $1,093; 4. Neelley Armes, 3.4, $805; 5. (tie) Sawyer Gilbert and Blythe Odom, 3.5, $403 each.

Bull Riding

2023 NFR qualifier, T Parker, earned his first win of the season in Lafayette and is currently No. 12 in the World Standings.

1. T Parker, 85 points on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co's Thump, $1,721; 2. Jax Mills, 83, $1,304; 3. Colton Burkard, 81.5, $939; 4. Eyer Morrison, 79.5, $626; 5. Brody Hasenack, 79, $365; 6. Seth Prejeant, 78, $261

More Rodeo On SI