Kentucky Horse Park Hosts Fierce Competition: IBRA and NPBA Preferred Show
With over $25,000 added, the IBRA and NPBA Preferred Show at the Kentucky Horse Park saw both great turnouts and payouts for the event, May 2-4.
Saturday
The win in the IBRA Pole Futurity was no surprise, going to William Ball and Red As Hale (Streaking Ta Fame x Designer Diamond x Designer Red) with a speedy 19.703. The 2024 BFA $uper$takes Champion has a reputation as a fierce competitor in the pole bending.
In the NPBA Incentive, Jason Thomas and JDS Sweet Baby Rose clocked a 19.557, followed by Denise Evans with a 19.861 aboard LightningRollingStone. Thomas also placed third with a 20.018 on Bullys Dehlila. In the Open Pole Bending, Larken Riley rode Time On The Money to an incredible 19.322 for the win. They also topped the SHBA Incentive. The Youth Poles 1D win went to Jaclynn O'Connor and Jagger with a 20.286, by over a full second.
Cassie Morton and SS Rocky Canyon (RR Mistakelly x MCM Shes Slick x Slick By Design) topped the Barrel Futurity with a 15.615. They also finished second in the Open 1D. Ball and Red As Hale earned second-place honors in the Futurity with a 15.687 and added to their earnings with a sixth-place finish in the Open 1D and a first-place finish in the Adult Barrels.
Chris Coffey and Easy Streaking Guy topped the Open 1D with a 15.594, as well as the Master Barrels. Sydney Cobb and Fuels Lark Savannah won the 2D with a 16.095. In the 3D, Aaron Pollard and Designer Credit took the top spot with a 16.613. Kinlee Bischoff rode Katatude to a 17.763 for the 4D win.
Addison Clay and Shez Enough topped the Youth Barrels 1D with a 15.856. Kylee Akers and Dakotas Boomer won the 2D. Kayler Shaw and Superfames Bunny took the top spot in the 3D.
Sunday
Designed For Speed and Travis Smith topped the Pole Futurity with a 20.368. David Edwards rode Classified Frenchman to a 19.595 for the win in the Open Poles. Edwards took home $2,870 in the class of 70. Vivian Cecil and Stars Over China won the Youth Poles with a 22.164.
Cassie Morton and SS Rocky Canyon swept the Futurity, winning Round 2 with a 15.576. William Ball and Red As Hale took second again, with a 15.648 and once again topping the Adult Barrels.
Chris Coffey and Easy Streaking Guy topped the Open 1D and Master Barrels again, with a 15.556. Morton and Ball followed again in second and third. Jimmy Bryant and Sheza Blazin Party took the win with a 16.077. Kinley Case rode Sonnys Pepto Gal to the 3D win with a 16.569. Channing McWilliams and Butler Ragin Redneck won the 4D with a 17.651. In the Youth Barrels, Addison Clay and Makin Ya mine ran a 15.802 for the 1D win. Kayler Shaw and Hot Mess Jess topped the 2D and Tate Pollard and TC Hi Ho Silver won the 3D.