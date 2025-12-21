Kimes Ranch Breakaway Makes History With $1 Million Payday for Cowgirls

In a game-changing move, Kimes Ranch came forward in 2024 to produce the first $1 million breakaway roping. They just made history again, finishing up year two with four cowgirls earning at least $100,000 in just three nights.

Kimes Ranch Changing the Standard

Breakaway roping came on the major professional scene six years ago when several Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned rodeos agreed to host the women of the event. It has come along slowly, as it was an optional event at the rodeos and has not had equal money everywhere.

To date, the event is still optional and is not included on the floor of the Thomas & Mack where so many fans are accustomed to seeing their favorite athletes compete for the National Finals Rodeo.

The National Finals Breakaway Roping is a standalone event that has happened once in Texas with the NFR when it was forced to move due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, it has been held days before the beginning of the NFR at the South Point Hotel and Casino Equestrian Center.

The breakaway roping cowgirls don't get to compete for the same purse. With a round of the NFR pays $36,668, the NFBR pays just $6,196.

The people behind the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway recognized the stage they wanted breakaway ropers to be on, and they moved on it in 2024, introducing the new event.

In an unprecedented move, the producers, sponsors and committee behind the 2024 inaugural event came forward with a $1 million prize. For the second year in a row, cowgirls are waking up after the event with full bank accounts.

Kimes Ranch High Money Winners in 2025

Hali Williams | Fernando Sam-Sin

Maddy Deerman-Jacobs proved to be the most solid roper through all ten rounds of the roping. Over three nights, the New Mexico cowgirl roped every single calf she nodded her head for in a total of 23.58 seconds on 10 head.

The outstanding performance earned Deerman-Jacobs a check for $60,000 just for the average. Over the course of the rounds, the two-time NFBR qualifier earned another $40,000, bringing her winnings to $100,000 for the event.

She bested the field by more than one and a half seconds over the course of the roping. Suzanne Williams, from Standish, California, who is making her first NFBR in just a few days, started off her week pretty well by earning $83,750 in Scottsdale at the Kimes event.

Williams gained some great momentum to head to Texas with to her first NBFR. She was a total of 25.12 seconds on 10 head. That roping ability gained her a check for $40,000 to add to the $43,750 she had already won in the rounds.

Hali Williams from Comanche, Texas, must love stopping in Scottsdale, Arizona, for the event each year. She has been the top money winner both years, depositing $115,000 over the three nights.

Josie Conner was on a heater for the first two nights of the 2025 event. At the close of the sixth round, she had already won $95,000. She cooled off just a little on night number three, but still added another $20,000 to be the co-champion of the title of high money earner.

Danielle Lowman, who some refer to as "D-Low" certainly put on a show. While she may not be known for her consistency, she is very well-known for how fast she can be. The lightning-fast cowgirl championed the field in four of the ten rounds. Rounds 1, 6, 7, and 9 saw Lowman's name at the top.

Lowman had to qualify through the semi-finals rounds as she did not show up in the top 10 of the World Standings for the WPRA in 2025. The New Mexico cowgirl rose to the occasion.

She was a smoking fast 1.95 in the first round of the semis to earn her finals spot and $2,058. In Round 2 she slowed down a bit to just 2.06 seconds and earned another $661.50.

Over the ten rounds of the finals competition, Lowman showed up for $108,750, making her the fourth cowgirl to earn at least $100,000.

What's Next for the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway

Josie Conner | Nathan Meyer Photography

You can bet the cowgirls who were in Scottsdale, not competing, were motivated by watching the 25 talented ladies compete for the record-breaking prize.

On Sunday, December 21, the "First Chance Qualifier" is being held marking the first move toward the production of another Million Dollar Roping.

The dates of the 2026 Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Roping have not yet been announced but you can absolutely bet it will be the top priority for breakaway ropers across the nation.

