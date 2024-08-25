Kitsap Stampede Celebrates 75 Years of Rodeo With Star Studded Lineup
For the past 75 years, one of Washington’s most widely anticipated western celebrations has remained the Kitsap Stampede in Bremerton, Washington. Hosted in conjunction with the Kitsap County Fair, which boasts a plethora of western inspired events including livestock shows and country music concerts, the stampede is a must for Bremerton locals and rodeo fans alike.
1923 was the inaugural Kitsap County Fair, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2023. In 1949, rodeo was officially added to the fair’s bill and has been held consistently every August, with the exception of a COVID cancellation in 2020, making 2024 the 75th anniversary of the addition.
What an exciting three-quarters of a century it has been for the Kitsap Stampede. In 1960, after selling $1 stock certificates to cover construction costs, the stampede constructed an early version of the Thunderbird Arena. Improvements and renovations have since been made, but the 5,500-spectator arena remains the home of the Kitsap Stampede and its Xtreme Bulls event to this day. Across all events and rodeo performances, the Kitsap Fair and Stampede hosts an overall yearly attendance of over 210,000 people.
In 2024, the three days of rodeo performances and one day of Xtreme Bulls competition, which paid a combined total of over $260,000, saw plenty of quick times and high scores, as well as a star-studded lineup of champions.
In the bareback riding, eight-time NFR qualifier Tanner Aus took the win in Washington with an 88-point ride on Western Rodeos’ Sumthin Sue for a payout of $6,275. Currently, Aus is ranked No. 11 in the world title race.
The 2022 Resistol Rookie of the Year, Landris White, came out on the top in the Steer Wrestling with a 3.3 second run, beating out two-time NFR qualifier Bridger Anderson by three-tenths of a second (3.6s) for $4,610. While White is currently unraked in the PRCA standings, there’s over a month left in the regular season with several major paydays up for grabs.
The team of Luke Brown and Travis Graves caught in 4-seconds flat to each pull a check of $5,014 in the Team Roping. Brown, with three NFR average titles and 14 qualifications to his name, is currently ranked #17 in the world standings, while Graves, who also has 14 NFR qualifications, as well as one average title, is currently ranked #20 in the world.
Rodeo’s classic event, Saddle Bronc Riding, was dominated by Brody Cress, who marked an 87-point ride on Big Stone Rodeo Inc’s Lioness for a $6,063 check. Cress currently has three NFR average titles and seven NFR qualifications under his belt, and as the current #8 saddle bronc rider in the world, it seems he’s out to add to those numbers.
A tie took the Tie-Down Roping with Haven Meged and Paden Bray each tying in 8.2 seconds. Meged’s a world champion (2019) with five consecutive NFR qualifications to his name, while Bray has three NFR qualifications and one NFR average title in the Team Roping.
In the Barrel Racing, Kassie Mowry had 0.2 seconds on the competition, clocking a 16.84 second run to cash in on a $6,039 payout. Mowry has secured four NFR qualifications over her career and is currently ranked #3* in the WPRA standings. *WPRA standings last updated 8/23/2024.
Young gun Lane Vaughan bucked to the top of the Bull Riding in the performance rounds with an 86-point ride on Big Stone Rodeo Inc’s Dirty Dave for a $5,950 check. Vaughan has yet to secure an NFR qualification, but at 19 years old, he’s got a long ways left to go down the rodeo trail.
In Saturday’s Xtreme Bulls competition, Taylor Toves triumphed with $12,408 in winnings from an 85.5 point eight seconds on Big Stone Rodeo Inc’s Bert.