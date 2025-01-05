Legendary Bucking Horse Lunatic From Hell Honored Posthumously on New Years Eve
There is something so deeply moving about the sport of rodeo and how our "family" functions. We may be smaller than some other mainstream sports, but we are a close-knit bunch.
When a member of our widespread family is lost, we all feel the ripples. No matter whether it was a personal connection or simply someone we respected from afar, those losses are acknowledged by all. Not only do our hearts hurt when we lose a human member of that group, losing a treasured animal can cause that same pain.
That is especially true for the Burch family of the Burch Rodeo Company in Gillette, Wyo. In April of 2024, they lost a member of their herd and family, Lunatic From Hell. While traveling to Clovis, Calif. for the rodeo, the 2018 PRCA Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year passed away, due to colic. He was 16 years old.
Lunatic From Hell was a son of the legendary paint stallion, Lunatic Fringe, and out of a great mare, Roan Angel. He was chosen to buck at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo a total of 10 times, from 2014-2023. In 2019, Jake Watson won Round 5 aboard the great horse with a 92-point ride. It was a known fact that you had a great chance to light up the scoreboard if you rode the big bay for a full eight seconds.
Not only was he known for his talent in the arena, everyone spoke of what a kind horse he was. Lunatic From Hell might have loved to buck, but he was also a caretaker of his herd and would help load the rest of the horses, before loading himself on the back of the trailer.
The gelding was cremated, so that he could return to his home and birth place in Wyoming, on the Burch Ranch. The Burch family devised a plan to honor the great horse, in a special recognition of his memory and to allow his many fans a chance to pay their respects.
The annual New Year's Eve Buck and Ball is a fixture of Gillette, Wyo. and the Burch Rodeo Company. During the 2024 event this week, father-daughter duo Matt and Bailey (Ellenson) Burch spread some of Lunatic From Hell's ashes in the arena.
A once-in-a-lifetime horse that cowboys were always thrilled to see as their draw, Lunatic From Hell may be gone, but he is certainly not forgotten. Rest easy, legend.