Calgary Stampede Animal Welfare Controversy Flares Up Ahead Of July 4th Start
The Calgary Stampede is set to begin on July 4th, with a ten day long celebration of rodeo and western culture. It will also feature plenty of experiences, events, and shows, including a concert by country music legend, Shania Twain, on July 5th.
But behind the glitzy shows and events, talk revolving around animal safety and well-being continue. 109 animals have died during the Calgary Stampede since tracking began back in 1986, per an article published by Calgary City News, including three horses and a steer at last year's event.
“Last year it did turn out to be the deadliest event since 2019,” said the Vancouver Humane Society's Chantel Archambault. "That's just the deaths that we know of. I would really question what is entertaining about seeing animals suffer. These animals are not only facing fear and stress inherently in these events, but a risk to their lives.”
Stampede officials and their partner, the University of Calgary's College of Veterinary Medicine, have stated that the animals that take part in events are getting the best care possible, and are being evaluated 24/7 by a team of veterinarians, according to the Calgary City News article.
The director of Agriculture and Western Events for the Clagary Stampede, Kristina Barnes, also commented, saying “This is an ongoing initiative for us, to continually improve all of our programming. We want the animals and the owners to be safe, to have a great experience when they’re here, and that’s why we continue to build and improve on what we do year over year.”
All eyes will be on on 'The Greatest Outdoor Show On Earth' taking place from July 4-13, not for the rodeo and live shows, but for the animals taking center stage as well.
(H/T Calgary City News)
