Panoka Stampede Splashing The Cash On This Year's Rodeo Contestants
Rodeo contestants that headed north for this year's Panoka Stampede in Alberta, Canada will be happy they did.
The 89th annual event, which started Wednesday, June 25th, announced significant purse boosts across all riding events, with prize money totaling over $1 million.
For each riding event, organizers have increased the purse by $15,000, from $60,000 to $75,000. In addition, since no bull riders won last year's event, that money has now been added to this year's purse pushing bull riding's total winnings to $90,000.
And in addition to the $579,000 the cowboys will compete for, the chuckwagon teams will compete for another $450,000.
Stampede officials estimate 100,000 rodeo fans will attend the event, driving $20 million into the local economy, per CBC. And local businesses, in a town of just 7,500, have come to rely on the Stampede and its fans to keep the lights on.
"We would not survive without our out-of-town customers," said local business owner Sherry Gummow, who owns a lingerie store. "We don't get Duck Lake, Saskatchewan, on a regular day. People come because of the Ponoka Stampede. It's a family holiday. So we've got grandma and mom and granddaughters and they all come and get fitted."
This year's stampede includes main stage performances by Jake Worthington, Mark Chesnutt, Dean Brody, High Valley, and Hailey Benedict. Rodeo events include bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping and tie down roping.
