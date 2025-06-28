Longtime CPRA Judge And President Passes Away After Cancer Battle
The Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) lost one of its legends. Terry Cooke served as a judge and president for over a decade in the sport. The 74-year-old passed away on June 25, losing his battle with cancer.
The former amateur rider stepped away from the rodeo scene for a time, but his love for the sport brought him back, where he served as a judge on the Canadian circuit. It is there he met his wife, Kimeal, and Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame arena secretary Sunni Deb Backstrom. She spoke positively about the late CPRA president. (via Pro Rodeo)
"I've heard a lot of good storytellers in my lifetime. He was one of the best. He had an amazing sense of humor and loved the rodeo business. He was dedicated to it.- Sunni Deb Backstrom
She last saw Cooke in December 2024, not thinking it would be the last time they would see each other in person. That was also the case for PRCA judge Perry Gurski and long-time friend. He last saw Cooke driving him to the airport in December. Gurski spoke highly of his late friend.
There are no judges that were as honest and forthcoming as Terry. He wouldn't hold back. If he thought you had a bad ride, he would tell you to your face. If he thought you rode great he would reward you with a good score. You didn't have to guess what he was thinking.- Perry Gurski
Terry Cooke leaves behind his beloved wife and four daughters, and was preceded in death by his two sons.
