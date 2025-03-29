Lonestar Shootout: A Clash of Fierce Team Ropers with Substantial Payouts
The Lonestar Shootout is an event that every team roper has on their radar each year. The competition, added money, prizes, and environment is all top notch.
The average winners will walk away with Hart trailers, custom saddles, Durango boots, Tres Rios buckles and a custom Capital Hatters hat.
The open average (two runs and a short go) alone paid out north of $175,000. Header Kaleb Driggers and heeler Nicky Northcott earned $62,000 for their efforts. They beat out Andrew Ward and Cory Petska by almost a full second in the average. Ward and Petska would leave with $40,000 as the reserve champion.
The #13.5 roping has competitors broken up into rotations. There are five rotations and the top six in the average move onto the short go. The top five overall, who didn’t qualify into the short go out of their rotation, also move on.
There are 35 teams that fight their way into the short round where they will rope another two steers. The top 8 teams in the average will earn checks as well as the fast time in each round.
Sawyer Barham and his partner Dax Reed won $40,000 after having the fastest average times. A total of $112,000 was paid out between the eight teams who received checks in the average. The #13.5 average is a little different than the open. It includes runs from the rotations. This means it is a six head average.
Robertson Hill Ranch is the reason that the Lonestar Shootout has become what it is today. In 1995 Dave and Jennifer Robertson bought land in a small town in north Texas called Perrin. The family would eventually have an indoor arena built on the hill, (hence the name), and then start holding ropings.
The Robertson family has given away many trailers, buckles, and over $200,000 worth of scholarships in honor of their late son Carter.
Anytime the Robertson Hill Ranch is involved in an event it is a guarantee that it will be prestigious. The expectations keep growing and the events keep delivering. Rodeo on SI cannot wait for this event next year!