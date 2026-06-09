Bull Riding Rookie Sensation Noah Lee Charging Toward NFR and World Title Contention

While the race for the Resistol Rookie of the Year title and a qualification for the National Finals Rodeo go hand in hand, it’s rare to see a ProRodeo rookie grace the Thomas & Mack arena their first season. Bull rider Noah Lee is proving them all wrong as he not only leads the rookie race, but he also sits at an impressive No. 3 in the world standings.

Barreling Towards The Top

With $111,976 earned this season, he is just $15,000 behind the legendary Stetson Wright (No. 2) and $23,000 behind Tristen Hutchings who is holding down the No. 1 spot with $134,489. This is a massive feat for such a young cowboy and things are only looking up for him as the season heads into the summer.

Lee continues to be at the top of his game, most recently securing a win over the weekend at the Big Spring Cowboy Reunion & Rodeo. His 85.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Packin Heat, won him $5,435 and pushed him even further ahead of Jake Gardner (No. 4) in the world standings.

At 18 years old, the cowboy out of Mineral Wells, Texas, has had a massively successful season. He’s taken home four titles already this year at the Wharton County Youth Fair & Exposition Xtreme Bulls, the Goliad County Fair & PRCA Rodeo, the Los Fresnos Rodeo, and the BULLNANZA. It’s becoming clear Lee might be a once-in-a-generation athlete entering the bull riding arena.

High Scores of the Season

In May, he secured his highest score of the season, a number that most cowboys strive to achieve in their whole career. Lee pulled in a 92-point ride at the Durant Pro Rodeo on the back of Okie Dokie from United Pro Rodeo. He won the title and showed that he isn’t messing around when it comes to securing his first trip to the NFR.

Earlier this season, he pulled in even higher scores at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo. In the final round, he scored a whopping 93 points on Smokey Joe from Pete Carr Pro Rodeo, once again a score that bull riders dream of achieving. At this point, Lee is already matching the scores of his veteran competitors and is even besting them a lot of the time.

Lee has scored in the 90s a total of seven times already this season and that’s before the major summer rodeos have even begun. In comparison, the 10-time world champion Wright has only scored that high three times this season and Hutchings has only seen scores that high twice.

Clearly, Lee is paving the way for a possible record-breaking season. Not only is he setting himself up for success in the race for the Resistol Rookie title, he is well on his way to earning the world champion title just his first season in ProRodeo.

With some big checks being dolled out this summer, hopefully Lee can ride this momentum all the way to Las Vegas come December.