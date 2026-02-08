WPRA Encourages Nominations for 2026 PRORODEO Hall of Fame Honorees

The Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) membership includes many of the most talented female rodeo athletes in history. With a long-standing tradition of dedicating their lives to bettering the sport and promoting the Western lifestyle, these women have left a lasting impact on the world.

As a way to recognize the efforts and accomplishments of these incredible ladies, you have the opportunity to nominate a deserving individual to the PRORODEO Hall of Fame. In 2025, the 1970 World Champion Joyce (Burk) Loomis Kernek and rodeo legend, Pam Minick, were selected for the honor.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

2026 Nominations Closing Soon

PRORODEO Hall of Fame | WPRA

The following is courtesy of the WPRA:

Nominate Your Rodeo Hero



The colorful history and equally colorful legends of professional rodeo live on at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy in Colorado Springs, Colo. In 2017, WPRA members and equine animals were inducted for the first time.



To be considered for nomination a WPRA member must be a World Champion Barrel Racer® that is retired from full-time competition or a member who has made significant contributions toward the advancement of the WPRA, who are not otherwise eligible in the barrel racing category. Eligibility based on individual’s contributions to the sport of barrel racing and the WPRA.



In addition, horses who have carried a WPRA member to a world championship can also be nominated. For more information click on the nomination form below.

Commonly Asked Questions:



The WPRA Board of Directors has outlined below the requirements and procedures for the nomination of qualified barrel racing related candidates into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. For the purposes of this form, barrel racing is meant to include the Girls Rodeo Association (GRA) and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA).



Q. Who is eligible to be nominated as a barrel racer?

A. To nominate a barrel racer, they must be retired from rodeo and have won at least one world championship. Deceased champions are eligible. In addition, individuals can be nominated in the notable category that would include persons who have made significant contributions toward the advancement of the WPRA, who are not otherwise eligible in the barrel racing category. Eligibility based on individual’s contributions to the sport of barrel racing and the WPRA.



Q. Who may nominate a candidate?

A. Anyone may nominate a worthy candidate.



Q. How do I go about making the nomination?

A. Complete this official nomination from the WPRA Administrator of Barrel Racer Nominations and send it to: WPRA 431 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903 or visit www.wpra.com



Q. When is the form due back at the WPRA office?

A. February 15 of each calendar year.



Q. Is the Induction Ceremony open to the public?

A. Yes.

WPRA Members of ProRodeo Hall of Fame

According to the WPRA, 16 incredible ladies have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, along with three outstanding equine athletes. To see the entire list and learn more about it, click here.

More Rodeo On SI