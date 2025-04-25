McCracken and Aint Seen Burnin Yet Dominate at UBRA Heber Futurity
Held at the Wasatch County Events Center in Heber City, Utah, the Utah Barrel Racing Association Heber Futurity and Open 5D had $21,500 added. From April 18-20, the event also had great sidepots - $10,000 Top Shelf Breeders, $10,000 Future Fortunes, $5,000 Diamond Classic, $5,000 Royal Crown, and a KK Run for Vegas qualifier.
KK Run for Vegas
Ellyson Carlson and Dahlia took the win in the Junior Barrels Qualifier with a 16.704. In the Senior Barrels, Kimber Malinowski ran a smoking-fast 16.175 on Justa Bully For Cash to earn the top spot, as well as the 1D win in the KKRFV Open 4D. The duo also won the Friday Open 1D with a 16.314. Abbigayle Keech and Rodeo Especially ran a 20.671 to win the pole bending.
Futurity
Winning Round 1 by over two-tenths with a 16.320, Edria Day and TSPrettyFamousStar (The Goodbye Lane x Pretty N Famous x Alibi Fame) made a fantastic run.
Courtney McCracken and her flashy buckskin paint, Aint Seen Burnin Yet (Aint Seen Nothin Yet x Spots A Burnin x Spots To Burn), placed third in Round 1 with a 16.665. They came back in Round 2 with an incredible 16.156, earning the round win by a massive four-tenths of a second. The duo ultimately took home the Futurity Championship, as well as sweeping the Amateur Futurity. McCracken posted on social media that it was her first futurity win.
Two more duos from our recent futurity highlights, Lora Nichols and Caitlyn White, also earned solid checks on the weekend. Nichols and Blissful Version (Winners Version x Blissful Beth x Brookstone Bay) finished second in Round 2 and fourth in the average. White and Soul Fury (Mr Soul x Ridge Lane x Lanes Leinster) finished fourth in both rounds and third in the average.
Maturity
In Round 1, it was Utah cowgirl, Calli VanTassell and CVT RockyRoad (Conn Creek x BH Wyoming Star x Special Leader) earning the win with a 16.324. Edria Day and Lora Nichols carried their success from the futurity, placed second and third, respectively. Day rode A Mississippi Hippie to a 16.398 and Nichols jockeyed French Dynamite Stik to a 16.467.
The Round 2 win also went to VanTassell and CVT RockyRoad, with a 16.250. Day finished second again, this time aboard Cadillac Swagger and Nichols took fifth on French Dynamite Stik. VanTassell earned the win in the average and Nichols finished second.
High Stakes and Open
The win in the Saturday High Stakes went to Amanda Butler and TS Kissem Goodbye with an outstanding 15.878 - four-tenths of a second faster than second place. They also took the win in the 1D Open Saturday, by three-tenths. With the only 15-second run of the weekend, the duo made an unbelievably fast run to dominate the day's competition.
On Sunday, Caitlyn White and Mr Soul took the win with a 16.230 in the High Stakes. McCracken's 16.156 from the futurity won the Open 1D on Sunday.