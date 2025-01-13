Rodeo Daily

Blissful Version of Barrel Racing in Buckeye at Greg Olson Futurity

One of the mainstays of barrel racing, the Greg Olson Futurity wrapped up in Buckeye, Ariz. over the weekend

Teal Stoll

The "Arizona futurities" are a staple of barrel racing aged events and the now back-to-back weekends in Buckeye, Ariz., kicked off 2025. Last weekend, the MVP Futurity crowned a new set of winners and January 8-12, the Greg Olson Futurity, Derby, and Open 5D had $22,000 added at the Buckeye Equestrian and Events Center. Full results can be found here.

Futurity

With $7,500 added, the futurity money was evenly split between the two rounds and the average.

Round 1

Kaitlin Schuck rode Think Of Me First (Coronado Cartel x Iza Doll Face x Mr Jess Perry) ran a 17.108 to take the $2,925 win in the 1D. They earned an additional $1,053 for second in the Open 1D on Friday.

Winning the 2D for $1,254 with an 18.109 was Shyann Lucas aboard JW Holland Assets (Ivory James x JW FrenchManicure x Frenchmans Guy).

Round 2

In Round 2, Evelino Rocha and Epic Moonshine (Epic Leader x Famous Moonshine x Dash Ta Fame) earned $2,952 for their 17.236, winning the 1D. They also earned $991 for third in the Open 1D Saturday.

Winning the 2D with an 18.258 for $1,265, Kristy Yerrington rode Vegas Bossa Nova (The Goodbye Lane x Vegas Old Time Melody).

Average

En route to their Greg Olson Futurity Championship, Lora Nichols and Blissful Version (Winners Version x Blissful Beth x Brookstone Bay) placed in both rounds. The duo earned $311 for a fifth-place tie in Round 1 with a 17.591. They also placed third in Round 2 with a 17.340 for $1,789.

Their win in the average was worth $3,024. Nichols and Blissful Version were also the Reserve Champions at the MVP Futurity last weekend, earning $4,629 in the futurity alone. They banked another $6,729 in the futurity this weekend, not counting open earnings. The duo has earned over $11,600 in the past two weekends.

Derby

The $2,000 added derby was for horses ages eight and under.

Round 1

Another duo that has found great success at the Arizona races, CJ Vondette and Zsa Zsa (Zippy Zevi Dasher x Whatevers Magic x Some Dasher) earned the Round 1 win in the 1D with a 16.955 for $678. They also won Round 1 at the MVP Derby, last weekend. The team also earned $1,229 for the Friday Open 1D win.

Barbara Merrill rode Joys Frost (PC Redwood Money x Famous Jayda x JB Proud N Famous) to the 2D win with a 17.727 for $290.

Round 2

Mcinlee Kellett and Evening Rush Hour (Pc Redwood Manny x Evening Traffic x Dash Thru Traffic) won the 1D in Round 2 with a 17.217 for $665. Their time was also good for second in the Open 1D for $1,204.

Nikki Baldaug and PV Famous Frost (PC Lock N Frost x Fabulous To Famous x Mr Fancy Fame) won the 2D with a 17.981 for $285.

Average

Dawn Carson and JK Im All In (Coronas Tellin Em x Jk Grey Angel x Buck The System King) won the 1D Average with a 34.532 for $681. Taylor Armenta and JH Big City Goodbye (The Goodbye Lane x Fragilistic Stacy x Special Leader) earned the 2D win for $292 with a 36.109.

Hot Rod 5D

Taylor Armenta and Hes Got Cat Style are fresh off a big win at the Xtreme Arizona and took the $1,332 1D win with a 17.151. Futurity winner, Lora Nichols, also placed fourth in the 1D aboard French Dynamite Stik.

Taylor Cherry and the decorated stallion, Blazin Sugar Daddy earned $1,172 for the 2D win with a 17.660. Janie Freed rode Megga Tron to a $1,066 win in the 3D with an 18.234. Kaycee DeLange and Xtra Catalicious earned the 4D win with an 18.816 for $959. Shyann Lucas and WY ReleaseTheKraken earned $1,142 for the 5D win with a 20.853.

TEAL STOLL

Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.

