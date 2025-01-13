Blissful Version of Barrel Racing in Buckeye at Greg Olson Futurity
The "Arizona futurities" are a staple of barrel racing aged events and the now back-to-back weekends in Buckeye, Ariz., kicked off 2025. Last weekend, the MVP Futurity crowned a new set of winners and January 8-12, the Greg Olson Futurity, Derby, and Open 5D had $22,000 added at the Buckeye Equestrian and Events Center. Full results can be found here.
Futurity
With $7,500 added, the futurity money was evenly split between the two rounds and the average.
Round 1
Kaitlin Schuck rode Think Of Me First (Coronado Cartel x Iza Doll Face x Mr Jess Perry) ran a 17.108 to take the $2,925 win in the 1D. They earned an additional $1,053 for second in the Open 1D on Friday.
Winning the 2D for $1,254 with an 18.109 was Shyann Lucas aboard JW Holland Assets (Ivory James x JW FrenchManicure x Frenchmans Guy).
Round 2
In Round 2, Evelino Rocha and Epic Moonshine (Epic Leader x Famous Moonshine x Dash Ta Fame) earned $2,952 for their 17.236, winning the 1D. They also earned $991 for third in the Open 1D Saturday.
Winning the 2D with an 18.258 for $1,265, Kristy Yerrington rode Vegas Bossa Nova (The Goodbye Lane x Vegas Old Time Melody).
Average
En route to their Greg Olson Futurity Championship, Lora Nichols and Blissful Version (Winners Version x Blissful Beth x Brookstone Bay) placed in both rounds. The duo earned $311 for a fifth-place tie in Round 1 with a 17.591. They also placed third in Round 2 with a 17.340 for $1,789.
Their win in the average was worth $3,024. Nichols and Blissful Version were also the Reserve Champions at the MVP Futurity last weekend, earning $4,629 in the futurity alone. They banked another $6,729 in the futurity this weekend, not counting open earnings. The duo has earned over $11,600 in the past two weekends.
Derby
The $2,000 added derby was for horses ages eight and under.
Round 1
Another duo that has found great success at the Arizona races, CJ Vondette and Zsa Zsa (Zippy Zevi Dasher x Whatevers Magic x Some Dasher) earned the Round 1 win in the 1D with a 16.955 for $678. They also won Round 1 at the MVP Derby, last weekend. The team also earned $1,229 for the Friday Open 1D win.
Barbara Merrill rode Joys Frost (PC Redwood Money x Famous Jayda x JB Proud N Famous) to the 2D win with a 17.727 for $290.
Round 2
Mcinlee Kellett and Evening Rush Hour (Pc Redwood Manny x Evening Traffic x Dash Thru Traffic) won the 1D in Round 2 with a 17.217 for $665. Their time was also good for second in the Open 1D for $1,204.
Nikki Baldaug and PV Famous Frost (PC Lock N Frost x Fabulous To Famous x Mr Fancy Fame) won the 2D with a 17.981 for $285.
Average
Dawn Carson and JK Im All In (Coronas Tellin Em x Jk Grey Angel x Buck The System King) won the 1D Average with a 34.532 for $681. Taylor Armenta and JH Big City Goodbye (The Goodbye Lane x Fragilistic Stacy x Special Leader) earned the 2D win for $292 with a 36.109.
Hot Rod 5D
Taylor Armenta and Hes Got Cat Style are fresh off a big win at the Xtreme Arizona and took the $1,332 1D win with a 17.151. Futurity winner, Lora Nichols, also placed fourth in the 1D aboard French Dynamite Stik.
Taylor Cherry and the decorated stallion, Blazin Sugar Daddy earned $1,172 for the 2D win with a 17.660. Janie Freed rode Megga Tron to a $1,066 win in the 3D with an 18.234. Kaycee DeLange and Xtra Catalicious earned the 4D win with an 18.816 for $959. Shyann Lucas and WY ReleaseTheKraken earned $1,142 for the 5D win with a 20.853.