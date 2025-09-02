World Standings Shake Up After Idaho and Montana Rodeos

With just a handful of Playoffs Series rodeos remaining in the season, the Magic Valley Stampede in Filer, Idaho, was on that list. Paying out $173,372, the rodeo helped some cowboys and cowgirls make big moves over the weekend. We have also been keeping an eye on smaller rodeos across the country, particularly for the athletes who are on the bubble and battling for a spot inside the top 15.

Magic Valley Stampede

Earning yet another all-around title, Stetson Wright banked the $6,536 win with saddle bronc riding and bull riding earnings. He is currently the No. 1 cowboy in the World Standings in the all-around race.

Mason Clements topped the bareback riding with an 89.5-point ride on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Land Of Fancy for $4,865. Currently the No. 14 man in the World Standings, this was a huge win for Clements. Waylon Bourgeois is No. 10 in the World and did not qualify for the Cinch Playoffs. Splitting second-place with No. 1 cowboy Rocker Steiner for $3,243 each will help him hold onto that spot. No. 15 Richmond Champion earned a sixth-place check.

With a 3.6-second run, Bridger Chambers earned $3,556 for the win in the steer wrestling. Mike McGinn is currently ranked No. 16 and pulled an important check for ninth place.

Clay Smith and Nicky Northcott took a huge win at 4.4 seconds for the $4,406 top spot in the team roping. Smith is currently ranked No. 6 in the World and Northcott is No. 20, chasing the rookie of the year title. Several other cowboys battling for a set seat in the top 15 earned checks: Tyler Tryan and Denton Dunning (fourth), Kolton Schmidt and Chase Tryan (fifth), Cyle Denison and Lane Mitchell (sixth), Luke Brown and Trey Yates (seventh) and Shay Carroll and Levi Lord (ninth).

Allen Boore topped the saddle bronc riding for 89.5 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' The Black Tie. This was a big win for the No. 25 cowboy in the World. Four Wright brothers placed within the top eight: Stetson (third), Rusty (fourth), Statler (fifth), and Ryder (sixth).

Tanner Green made a 7.5-second run for the $4,874 victory in the tie-down roping and is now the No. 23 cowboy in the World.

Anita Ellis topped the barrel racing with a 16.89-second run for $4,068. She is No. 7 in the World and will not compete in the Cinch Playoffs. Tricia Aldridge finished third and is currently No. 14 in the World, so this was a key check for her. McKenna Coronado is No. 13 and earned a check for fourth. Wenda Johnson is No. 15 and tied for 13th. No. 12 Tayla Moeykens placed 11th. Katie Halbert, Katelyn Scott, Jordan Driver, and Halyn Lide are all within striking distance of the top 15 and placed. Rookie of the year contender, Makenzie Mayes also earned a check.

Colten Fritzlan made an 88-point ride on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Bugatti for the $5,471 win. Currently the No. 19 cowboy in the World, this was a big win for Fritzlan.

Sanders County Fair & PRCA Rodeo - Plains, Mont.

As Haven Meged buckles down in the final month of the season, he is chasing his seventh NFR qualification. After taking some time off for a back injury this summer, he has climbed back to No. 13 in the World. He placed third in the tie-down roping for $1,630.

No. 17 in the World, Katelyn Scott is seeking her first NFR qualification and topped the barrel racing for $1,741 with a 16.94-second run.

Dillon Jaycees PRCA Rodeo-Montana's Biggest Weekend - Dillon, Mont.

Haven Meged topped the tie-down roping for another $2,638, which helped him move back into the top 15.

Barrel racer Tayla Moeykens is battling to hold onto her spot inside the top 15, finishing second for $1,668.

