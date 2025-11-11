Meet the Six Talented Bull Riders Headed to Their First NFR

The 2025 National Finals Rodeo is less than a month away, and first-time qualifiers anxiously await their maiden voyage to Vegas. Six of the bull riders heading to the finals this year are doing so for the first time. Rodeo fans everywhere are waiting to see how these NFR rookies will match up against the rankest bulls and fiercest competitors in the PRCA.

2025 PBR Rookie of the Year, Hudson Bolton, is headed to Vegas as the No. 6 cowboy in the world in the bull riding. Bolton took home wins at Ellensburg, Wash., Gerry, N.Y., and the Xtreme Bulls in Albuquerque, N.M.

The 19-year-old Tennessee man gathered up $179,477 in the 2025 season to punch his first ticket to the NFR. Most recently, Bolton looked outstanding at the Hondo Rodeo Fest where he earned $34,250 en route to a reserve championship. While that is not a PRCA-sanctioned rodeo, the money will certainly help.

Qynn Anderson may not have come from a rodeo family, but that hasn’t stopped the Aussie cowboy from taking over in his rookie season in the PRCA.

Anderson took home wins at several major rodeos this year, including the Daddy of ‘em All in Cheyenne, Wyo., and the Greeley Stampede. Those two rodeos alone won him more than $24,000, a major boost toward his first NFR bid.

20-year-old cowboy, Bryce Jensen, finished 11th in the world and 3rd in the Resistol Rookie race, behind Bolton and Anderson. Jensen took home several wins and grabbed checks at major rodeos, including the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo and Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

Jensen had a stroke of luck in Fort Worth to get his 2025 season rolling. After another bull rider turned out of the Wildcard Round due to an injury, he got the call and answered in a big way, covering his Wildcard bull for 84.5 points. This led to Jensen climbing aboard Swanky of Rafter G Rodeo for an 86.5-point round win in the semifinals.

The rookie cowboy hasn’t slowed down since the 2025 regular season cutoff. Jensen recently took home the win at the Texas Circuit Finals, and he's already won more than $30,000 to kick of his 2026 season.

Coming into the NFR as the No. 12 bull rider in the world is 22-year-old Mason Moody. Moody narrowly missed the 2024 NFR — finishing 23rd in the world that season. Coming back with a vengeance, the South Dakota cowboy secured crucial wins at the Badlands Circuit Finals and San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Xtreme Bulls to get his season off to a strong start.

Late-season checks at Ellensburg, Wash. and Omaha, Neb. would ultimately seal Moody’s first trip to the Thomas & Mack this December.

Rawley Johnson also came close to his first NFR in 2024, but fell short and landed as the 28th ranked bull rider in the world. This year, Johnson put together big wins, including Hermiston, Ore., and the Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo in Des Moines, Iowa, to land him his first NFR qualification.

Jessi Petri is the oldest of the NFR bull riding rookies at 27 years old. Petri has been a member of the PRCA since 2016, but had yet to qualify for a trip to Vegas. The Dublin, Texas, cowboy hit a hot streak late in the season that ultimately carried him to his first NFR qualification.

Petri won more than $15,000 in September alone, which catapulted him through the standings. Petri doesn’t appear to be slowing down, either. He’s already started off a strong 2026 season with a second-place check in Bonifay, Florida, and an 86-point win in Rosenberg, Texas, aboard Boom Town of Mo Betta Rodeo.

Luke Mackey will claim the final spot in the bull riding for the 2025 NFR. The No. 15 cowboy in the world also finished fourth in the Resistol Rookie standings. Mackey took home the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series title in his home state of Colorado and gathered up additional wins in Scottsdale, Ariz., and Pasadena, Texas.

Mackey’s breakout moment of his rookie season at the Calgary Stampede cemented him as an NFR contender. The 19-year-old posted an 89.5-point ride on Calgary Stampede’s Tactical Error.

The bull riding is set to be the event to watch as all of these NFR rookies face off against titans like Stetson Wright, Wacey Schalla and Ky Hamilton. But in an event where a split second can make or break a ride, you never know who will walk away a winner at the Thomas & Mack.

