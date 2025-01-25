Meged and Morgan Take Top Honors In Denver For Bracket 8 of NWSS
After 16 performances, the field has finally been set for the three semi-finals rounds that will take place in Denver, Colo. The weather is cold and the snow is falling, just as expected in the Mile Hi city.
The final set of contestants completed their two go-rounds on Friday to try to earn a chance to compete on semi-finals Saturday. Bracket 8 was filled with National Finals Rodeo qualifiers and even World Champions and making it through was tough!
In the tie-down roping, World Champion Haven Meged was in the spotlight both rounds. After finishing Round 1 with a time of 8.1-seconds, Meged came back to make another solid run in Round 2 of 8.5 and easily advanced with his 16.6-second total on two calves.
The National Western Stock Show (NWSS) championship has eluded the original Montana man who is now a Texas resident, in all of the years he has competed. With career earning well over $1 million, Meged would love to add a Denver Championship to the list.
Joining him today in the semi-finals from Bracket 8 will also include Dylan Hancock and Reese Riemer. This was a tough set with the third spot being a 17.6 on two head.
The barrel racing competition was just as tough. Shelley Morgan from Eustace, Texas stayed strong through both rounds and topped the stiff competition.
Morgan and Bucky Wonder Horse more affectionately called "Bee" made two almost flawless runs totaling 29.44. Morgan had to face competitors like former world champion Fallon Taylor along with the proven champion stallion Adios Pantelones and his talented jockey Tricia Aldridge.
Ultimately, it would be SO Tres Mojitos and Kristi Cole that would take the second place spot after two absolutely incredible runs with a 29.57-second total. Raelin Jurgens from Parker, S.D. edged out the others and took the final spot at 30.32 to advance.
In the other events, here are the top three who will advance to the semi-finals.
Bareback Riding
Taylor Broussard
Jake Kesl
Gavin French
Bull Riding
Tipton Wilson
Sage Vance
TJ Gray
Saddle Bronc Riding
Wyatt Casper
Ryder Wright
Kolby Wanchuk
Steer Wrestling
Ty Bauerle
Levi Rudd
Talon Sterkel
Team Roping
Riley Minor/BradyMinor
Jeff Flenniken/Buddy Hawkins II
J.C. Yeahquo/Ross Ashford