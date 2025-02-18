Million Dollar Cowgirl Adds Substantially to Lifetime Earnings at Royal Crown Buckeye
While we already went over the aged events of the Royal Crown held at the Buckeye Equestrian Center in Arizona, there was a lot more to discuss throughout the weekend. The structure of the Royal Crown events means there is an Open, open to all horses, and a Royal Crown Open, for just those horses eligible for the incentive. With $25,000 added to the Open divisions, there was a ton of money up for grabs for horses of all ages and bloodlines.
Dusky Lynn Hall Handily Banks Five Figure Weekend
It is not the first time (and certainly will not be the last) that we highlight the youth phenomenon, Dusky Lynn Hall. Riding her great palomino gelding, "Wally" (Aint Seen Famous Yet - Aint Seen Nothin Yet x A Nasty Chick x Its Royal Time), Hall swept the first round of the Royal Crown Open and Open with a smoking fast 16.745. The duo ran the fastest time of the entire event.
Hall and Wally also won the Youth, Royal Crown Youth, and High Stakes Slot Race. The single run was worth $14,290. While incentive programs can generate mixed reviews, where else can an 11-year-old girl aboard an 11-year-old gelding win that kind of money on a single run? Hall is too young to compete professionally and Wally has aged out of most derby/maturity events, so as true "open" competitors, it is incredible to see these types of payouts available for everyone.
Hall added to her earnings with KD Baby Driver, placing in the Youth and Royal Crown Youth for another $859. A devastating hit barrel aboard Frenchmans Magic Mike, with a 17.162, was worth $683 in the SCW Tipped Barrel Insurance side pot.
Hall and Wally ran a 16.936 in Round 2, placing in the Open and Royal Crown Open, as well as winning the Youth and Royal Crown Youth, adding another $3,692 to their earnings. The million-dollar cowgirl totaled $19,524 on the weekend, before any other incentive money.
Round 2
Marcie Wilson and MJ Lola Lane (The Goodbye Lane x Pappys Fools Ta Fame x Easy Illusion) ran a 16.895 to best 782 entries in the Open and 508 entries in the Royal Crown Open. Their time was also good enough for third in the High Stakes Slot Race. The single run was worth $9,836. MJ Lola Lane is the eighth highest all-time money earning offspring of The Goodbye Lane, per QStallions, at $284,838.
Senior
Futurity champions, Kathy Grimes and KG Just Money, swept the Senior and Royal Crown Senior, adding $4,148 to their weekend.
All earnings based on unofficial calculations by Rodeo on SI and do not include money won in any other incentives (Diamond Classic, Double Down, etc.). Please visit the Royal Crown website for full results.