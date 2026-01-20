Youth Barrel Racer Claims Slot Race Win in Unadilla's Fabulous $50k

MR Productions once again brought the Fabulous $50k to life in Unadilla, Ga., where barrel racers made fast runs and earned huge paydays over the recent weekend.

The annual event features a $30,000 Slot Race, Futurity Slot Race, Open, aged-event classes, and multiple sidepots. Drawing the toughest athletes in the Southeastern barrel racing circuit, the 2026 competition was top-notch.

Slot Race

Youth competitor Abbey Napier of Cordele, Ga., purchased I Dont Kare just a few weeks prior to the race. Lovingly known as "Leddy," the mare is by Triple Vodka and out of Sugar Shine Magic by First To Shine and out of Mr Jess Perry daughter, Lil Scoop A Sugar.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Needless to say, Leddy is bred for speed and showcased just how adept she is at shutting off the clock in Unadilla. Napier and the eight-year-old mare tipped a costly barrel on Friday, so Napier made calculated adjustments on Saturday. Clearly, the efforts paid off, with the duo clocking in at 15.405 seconds and claiming the $4,869 slot race win, along with Open 1D, Youth 1D, and High Stakes 1D checks.

High Money Earner

Taylor Carver claimed a beautiful Masters saddle, in addition to a slew of other prizes for her great weekend aboard several mounts. The trainer from Broxton, Ga., is off to a great start in 2026, with her impressive group of horses. Carver banked $18,130 at the event, not including incentive payouts.

Carver finished third in the Open Slot Race aboard A Bit Of French Fame. The duo also won the Futurity Slot Race and topped both rounds of the Futurity. Carver placed fifth in the Open Slot Race riding Blings Smooth Girl, and the duo took home Open 1D and High Stakes 1D checks both days.

Carver shared on social media that "Remi" won roughly $10,000 throughout the weekend. The five-year-old mare is by BHR Frenchies Socks and out of Zippy Zevi Dasher daughter, Madams Bit Of Fame, and owned by April Snipes.

Riding JL Gun Totin Charmer, Carver topped the Sunday High Stakes and Open 1D. She raked in High Stakes 1D earnings throughout the weekend, with a big finish on Sunday - placing first, fourth, and fifth.

Fast Times

Another fierce pair of competitors in the Southeast doubled down, claiming two big wins with the fastest time of the entire weekend. Shaeley Jenkins and Hez Dashin For Money clocked a smoking fast 15.313 to win the Saturday Open 1D and Saturday High Stakes 1D for a $3,000 payday.

More Rodeo On SI