Top Barrel Horse Sire Finds New Home With NFR Qualifier at BFA Select Sale

Following the cancellation of the 2025 Barrel Futurities of America World Championship due to EHV-1, one portion of the event was postponed. With one of the best offerings of top barrel racing bloodlines of the entire year, the Barrel Futurities of America Select Barrel Horse Sale was held January 18, in Oklahoma City.

High Seller

Roarrr | B Smilin Photography

The sale offering included a wide variety of quality horses. One of the highlights of the sale was the 2013 stallion, Roarrr.

Roarrr's sire, Tres Seis, has progeny earnings of over $42 million. His dam, Dash Ta Vanila, was a National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier with over $120,000 in lifetime earnings. By Dash Ta Fame and out of SX Frenchmans Vanila, Dash Ta Vanila represents one of the strongest maternal lines in barrel racing history.

Roarrr | B Smilin Photography

During his performance career, Roarrr was a multiple-time futurity champion, 1D champion, and futurity round champion. With seven foal crops per his barrel black type catalog page, Roarrr has already sired futurity champions, rodeo winners, and 26 QData money-earners of $399,230.

Per a correction to the original listing, Roarrr sold with a Ruby Buckle stallion slot. Formerly owned by Chad Beus and standing at Red River Equine, the stallion was lot 77 of the sale.

The final bid came in at $200,000. Roarrr was purchased by multiple-time NFR qualifier, Tiany Schuster and Edwin Cameron. Schuster commented on social media:

"Not really sure what the plan is. None of this was expected... We don't need the money and love great horses, and I remember when I had nothing. And wouldn't it be great for everyone to be able to enjoy good horses like we all used to? For the bone height size stats .... the whole package? Well this is Roarrr"

The great stallion will remain in many incentives and Schuster and team are working to add more in 2026. In an unheard-of gesture for a horse with Roarrr's proven record, Schuster announced on social media that contracts would be offered for the upcoming breeding season at $1,000.

"Hello Friends and Patrons! Thank you for the overwhelming interest in breeding to Roarrr! At this time, we have reached our maximum number of requests for 2026 breeding contracts. All additional inquiries will be placed on a waitlist. As we continue to evaluate this stallion and as this new venture develops, we are hopeful we may be able to accommodate additional mares in the future. While we cannot guarantee that more contracts will become available, we encourage everyone to keep an eye out for future posts and announcements. We are proud to offer Roarrr at $1,000, especially so early in the process. Contracts for current requests will be sent out shortly, and stud fees and completed contracts must be returned promptly to secure your place on the 2026 breeding list. If you do not make the initial list and are placed on the waitlist, ICSI contracts are still available. ICSI contracts may be issued immediately and allow you to move forward even while on the waitlist. Thank you again for the incredible support—more updates and incentive announcements coming soon!"

More information on Roarrr and future breeding contracts can be located on his Facebook page, linked above.

