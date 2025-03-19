Montgomery Pro Rodeo Showcases Outstanding Talent and Warm Hospitality
Montgomery, Ala. is home of the Southeastern Livestock Exposition. Many big time competitors make their way here with the exceptional payout as well as their hospitality.
The women of the WPRA cashed out more than most of the men’s events. The barrel racing and breakaway roping both had a payout of around $4,000 to the winner.
In the barrel racing Kristin Hanchey edged out Chloe Grey by less than a tenth of a second. The competition was incredibly tough as second through fifth were separated by .08. What an unbelievable horse race!
Brooke Bruner is hitting the rodeo trail for the first time and seeing success. This breakaway roper took home the win with a time of 2.2 seconds. In order to be in the top 10 of the breakaway cowgirls had to rope their calves in a time under three seconds. The breakaway alone at this rodeo paid out almost $20,000. This is incredible for the ladies in the roping.
Looking at the men’s events the all-around cowboy was Jobe Johns of Zolfo Springs, Fla. The 26-year-old is a calf roper as well as a header in the team roping. John split third in the tie-down roping. That placing combined with a seventh place finish in the team roping (with partner Rylan Lipe) secured his title for the weekend.
The bull riding was a bit of a struggle. There were only five qualified rides throughout the entire weekend. It’s fantastic for those that rode their bull because the payout is now higher. T Parker earned his first place check with an 89.5 point ride aboard Frontier Rodeo’s Babyface Nelson. His efforts would add $5,000 to his bank account.
Frontier Rodeo had another win in the rough stock events, the saddle bronc riding. Rusty Wright was 87.5 points on Frontier Medicine. A strong showcase rodeo for the athletes as well as the animals of Frontier Rodeo.
Montgomery is also a rodeo known for its hospitality towards contestants. Volunteers were out helping travelers water their horses when they pulled in whether it was 2:30 in the morning or mid-day. Anyone with horses also knows how expensive traveling can be and this committee did their part, giving contestants free stalls and shavings.
Anytime a rodeo strives to have superb hospitality the word will travel fast among competitors. With the noteworthy storms prevalent in the area, committee members even allowed contestants to park their rigs under covered arenas to protect them.
There are not many rodeos that will go so far above and beyond. Montgomery is well known for their added money and competition. However, their ability to care for the athletes who compete there puts them into a prestigious category for professional rodeos.
Full Results
All-around cowboy:Jobe Johns, $4,026, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding:1. Jess Pope, 87 points on Championship Pro Rodeo's Sweet Tequila, $4,195; 2. Dean Thompson, 84.5, $3,216; 3. (tie) Jacek Frost Frost and Jayco Roper, 84, $1,958 each; 5. (tie) Tim O'Connell and Mason Stuller, 82.5, $839 each; 7. Darien Johnson, 81.5, $559; 8. Sage Allen, 80.5, $419.
Steer wrestling:1. Wyatt Newman, 3.6 seconds, $2,797; 2. Wilbour Collier, 3.9, $2,468; 3. Stephen Mullins, 4.0, $2,139; 4. Kamry Dymmek, 4.1, $1,810; 5. Jake Holmes, 4.2, $1,645; 6. Kyle Irwin, 4.3, $1,481; 7. Peyton Hawtin, 4.4, $1,316; 8. Jake Shelton, 4.8, $1,152; 9. (tie) Lucas Brasfield and Win Mardis, 4.9, $823 each.
Team roping:1. Ryan Pope/Zak Dobbins, 5.0 seconds, $3,236 each; 2. Brady Barrentine/Reno Gonzales, 5.2, $2,855; 3. Corben Culley/Trent Vaught, 5.8, $2,475; 4. Braxton Culpepper/Brad Culpepper, 6.1, $2,094; 5. Ethan Tays/Bryson Tays, 6.2, $1,904; 6. Nathan Gray/Ross Lowry, 6.4, $1,713; 7. Jobe Johns/Rylan Lipe Lipe, 6.7, $1,523; 8. Joe Beaver/Levi Pettigrew, 6.9, $1,332; 9. Keven Daniel/Parker Carbajal, 7.8, $1,142; 10. Dalton Turner/Cooper Bruce, 10.0, $761.
Saddle bronc riding:1. Rusty Wright, 87.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Frontier Medicine, $4,286; 2. Ross Griffin, 86.5, $3,286; 3. Jake Clark, 86, $2,429; 4. Ryder Wright, 84.5, $1,572; 5. Chase Brooks, 84, $1,000; 6. (tie) Jake Finlay and K's Thomson, 83.5, $643 each; 8. (tie) Brady Hill and Dylan Young, 82.5, $214 each.
Tie-down roping:1. Roan Hudson, 8.6 seconds, $3,755; 2. Michael Otero, 9.2, $3,314; 3. (tie) Ike Fontenot, Jobe Johns and Clint Southworth, 9.5, $2,504 each; 6. (tie) Andrew Burks and Cole Walker, 10.0, $1,878 each; 8. Austin Davis, 10.2, $1,546; 9. Bart Brunson, 10.5, $1,325; 10. Roy Lee, 10.7, $884.
Barrel racing:1. Kristin Hanchey, 14.81 seconds, $4,063; 2. Chloe Gray, 14.90, $3,250; 3. Stephanie Fryar, 14.92, $2,641; 4. Ryleigh Adams, 14.96, $2,031; 5. Josey Murphy, 14.98, $1,625; 6. Ashley Parks, 15.07, $1,219; 7. Fallon Taylor, 15.10, $1,016; 8. Holli Tays, 15.13, $914; 9. Margo Crowther, 15.16, $813; 10. Kappie Bryant, 15.18, $711; 11. Paige Willis, 15.19, $609; 12. Kaci Johnson, 15.20, $508; 13. (tie) Jennifer Dunn and Rebecca St. Martin, 15.28, $355 each; 15. Katie Chism, 15.29, $203.
Bull riding:*1. T Parker, 89.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's Babyface Nelson, $4,864; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 85, $3,813; 3. JR Stratford, 82.5, $2,912; 4. Luke Mast, 82, $2,012; 5. Jax Mills, 81, $1,411; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Breakaway roping:1. Brooke Bruner, 2.2 seconds, $3,920; 2. Hollie Ladner, 2.3, $3,136; 3. (tie) Christi Braudrick and Taylor Raupe, 2.4, $2,254 each; 5. Timber Allenbrand, 2.5, $1,568; 6. (tie) Samantha Fulton and Brooke Ladner, 2.6, $1,078 each; 8. Erin Johnson, 2.7, $882; 9. Tresley Culpepper, 2.8, $784; 10. (tie) Gracie Anna Green and Haley Sage, 2.9, $637 each; 12. Tiffany Schieck, 3.2, $490; 13. (tie) Chelsi Arnold and Summer Williams, 3.5, $343 each; 15. Jessica Bennett, 3.9, $196.