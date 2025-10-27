Mountain States Circuit Champions and NFR Open Qualifiers Determined

The chapter on the 2025 Mountain States rodeos has officially comes to a close. This past weekend the top 12 contestants in the circuit competed for both the year-end and average titles in Loveland, Colo. After three rounds of grueling competition, the victors have been named and are set to compete at the 2026 NFR Open.

A few events had the overall victors already locked in before day one even commenced, as their regular season earnings lead surpassed what those below them in the standings could win at circuit finals.

Riley Pruitt (tie-down roping), Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi (barrel racing), Clayton Van Aken (header), Trey Yates (heeler), and Mitchie Story (saddle bronc riding) had already ensured their spot to compete at next year's NFR Open, but that didn't mean they didn't show up to compete.

Pruitt was arguably the highlight of the circuit this year, as he set a new season earnings record. He had over $54,000 won going into the finals and after winning nearly $7,000 this weekend, the new bar in the tie-down in the Mountain States is $61,192.18.

Circuit Finals Standouts

Karson Berger Professional Barrel Race

The bareback riding kicked off the events that were going to be a battle between Roedy Farrell and Donny Proffit. Farrell had a $3,000 lead over Proffit going into night one, which Proffit nearly erased after winning the first round. Even though Proffit landed the final punch with an average win, Farrell stayed consistent enough to win a check and keep the year-end title.

Zach Hamar had an even smaller lead in the steer wrestling, but he was steady through and through. Had he not placed in a pair of rounds to secure an average check, Payden McIntire would have caught him in the year-end.

The saddle bronc riding was one of the events that the year-end victor had already been crowned in, so that means the other 11 riders were gunning for the best average score. That cowboy was Wyoming native, Ira Dickinson who placed no worse than second in any of the three rounds.

Pozzi-Tonozzi is getting ready to head to this year's NFR as the No. 2 cowgirl in the world, so it isn't surprising that she was tough to beat. She took home a pair of round wins and ran the fastest time of the weekend by two and one-half tenths in the final round, but a hit barrel gave someone else a chance to step up.

The average was taken by Karson Berger, who was as consistent as anyone could hope for when making multiple barrel runs. She placed second in the final two rounds to take home the average over a former NFR qualifier, Shali Lord.

The year-end title in the bull riding was about as tight as it could have been between Mason Spain and Colton Coffman. There was a measly $600 between the two, but by the end of the weekend it was Coffman who came out on top, however he wasn't the best bull rider during the finals.

A permit bull rider put everyone on notice- Hayden Welsh. Welsh was the lone man to ride all three bulls and as the only cowboy to stay on in the final round, he took home the entire pot which brought his weekend total over $11,100.

Another year has come and gone in the Mountain States Circuit. Congratulations to everyone on a great year as the 2026 season gets ready to kick off.

