Mowry and 'Last Kiss Goodbye' Top Round 2 of Ruby Buckle Futurity
It is no secret that Kassie Mowry is a force to be reckoned with in the world of barrel racing. Whether it be dominating the pro rodeo standings, or lighting up the futurity and derby scene, you can always find her name at the top. This week at the Ruby Buckle was no exception to this, as Mowry found herself in money-winning positions on multiple standout horses.
Mowry jockeyed two 2020 mares who just so happened to be identical full siblings in the futurity. The two standout mares are by The Goodbye Lane and out of Dash Ta Fame mare Famous Sophie.
Goodbye Sophie, the 2020 gray mare, placed third in the first round and fourth in the second round for second in the average by a mere .045 of a second. Last Kiss Goodbye, another 2020 gray mare, was 20th in the first round and first in the second round for an impressive fourth-place average finish, not far behind her sister.
Record-breaking team Michelle Alley and Lipstick N Stilletos clinched the average title after their solid second-round time of 17.139 seconds. Although placing a little deeper in the round at No. 20, winning a last-hole check, their arena record-shattering time from Round 1 was enough to secure their win and $17,000 for the average alone.
This year is the first year for RR Mistakelly’s foal crop to hit the arena, and a 16.476 on a standard pattern less than halfway through the year shows huge promise for this young stallion's foal crop. As always, mare power plays a huge role, but this stallion is proving to put promising genes into his offspring.
Another standout team in this week's competition was Dustin Angelle and Swingers Kandy, a 2020 Buckskin Gelding by The Kandyman out of the legendary mare Hip Swingin Gypsy. The two placed second in Round 1 with a 16.740 and 11th in the second round with a 17.060, for a combined average of 33.800 and third in the average race.
For complete results or to watch the rest of the Ruby Buckle live, visit The Ruby Buckle.