National High School Finals Rodeo Makes Surprise Venue Change for 2027

The crown jewel of the National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA), the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) has rotated locations across the country throughout the years.

As the organization and sport have continued to grow, fewer and fewer facilities are fully equipped to handle thousands of contestants, their families, and their equine athletes for a week-long stay.

From parking space for large living quarters trailers with ample RV hookups, to safe and plentiful stalling areas for the horses, to sufficient arena conditions, much goes into the "behind-the-scenes" of such a massive event.

Challenges at the 2026 NHSFR

In 2026, the event was held in Lincoln, Neb., at the Sandhills Global Event Center.

Power outages and flooding caused by extreme weather led to major problems, prompting some to question the safety of the conditions. Temporary stall barns for the horses sustained damage during storms, and extreme heat left RV hookups unusable, causing serious logistical issues for families staying in their trailers.

On Tuesday, September 15, the NHSRA shared on social media that there had been a change to the 2027 plans:

"After careful consideration between the Sandhills Global Event Center and the NHSRA, we have made the decision to move the 2027 NHSFR to a new location and date and we believe this is the best move for our members and our association."

A local news outlet shared that the executive director of the NHSRA, James Higginbotham, explained that in 2021, there were an estimated 1,600 contestants, and in 2026, the event had just under 1,800.

Due to this change in numbers, officials determined that the NHSFR had outgrown the Nebraska facility.

Looking to the Future

The Lazy E Arena | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Between scheduling and finding a facility that can house such a sizable event, it is no small task to move the NHSFR.

Earlier this year, the NHSRA announced a 10-year contract for the NHSFR to be held at the Lazy E in Guthrie, Okla., beginning in 2030. This decision was prompted by a demand for indoor facilities so contestants would not be subject to the weather in outdoor arenas, where a single rainstorm can eliminate an entire round of rodeo athletes from the running for a national title.

Until that time, the rodeo will remain in Wyoming.

The rodeo will return to Cam-Plex Event Center in Gillette, Wyo., July 11–17, 2027. Gillette has previously hosted the NHSFR 13 times in the past 37 years, according to Cowboy State Daily.

The NHSFR was slotted to return to Gillette in 2028, but after delving into the breakdown of 2026, it seems officials have decided the matter simply could not wait another year to be addressed.

While 2030 will mark the end of an era, after 23 years of NHSFR in Wyoming, the event will be returning "home" again for the next three years.