End of an Era: Gillette, Wyoming, to Lose NHSFR Permanently After 2029

Wyoming is known as the Cowboy State, so it seems fitting that the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) has considered the state home for a lion's share of the past three decades.

37-Year Relationship Up in Smoke

Despite its small stature, city officials in Gillette, Wyoming, were able to bring the major rodeo to their town for the first time in 1993. Although the location changes from year to year, Gillette has hosted the event more times than any other place, and that has allowed for great economic growth over the last 30 years.

By 2030, the state will have hosted the NHSFR 23 times over 37 years, and 15 of those will be in Gillette. After Gillette’s already contracted two-year stint in 2028-2029, the event may never return to the state again.

Over the years, Wyoming has become a favorite to host the event. In early discussions with the NHSFR’s board of directors, there was a possibility of bringing the event to Gillette for the next 10 years. Now, due to regulations, the event will never return to Wyoming again.

Unfair to Contestants

According to an article by Cowboy State Daily, there are many reasons behind the decision. Without the event, the state’s economy will take a huge blow. The NHSFR brings more than 12,000 people and generates an estimated $25 million in revenues across the state each year.

One of the main factors in the decision was that rodeo facilities in Gillette and Rock Springs do not have a covered arena. The NHSFR board decided this is a deal-breaker.

The board cited that uncovered arenas leave too much up to chance for contestants. They deemed variable weather conditions unfair to those participating in the rodeo.

To solve this, the board suggested that Gillette build a climate-controlled indoor facility that could house dual arenas. The city of Gillette would not only have to agree to the 10-year contract, but they would also have to foot the bill, something the city could not afford to do when the existing facilities are already in dire need of maintenance.

Despite tensions rising between the NHSFR board and members of the Gillette community, the NHSFR is set to take place in Gillette in 2028 and 2029.

Unless the future holds the construction of a facility that meets new NHSFR standards, 2029 could mark the end of an era for high school rodeo and Wyoming.