New EHV-1 Travel Restrictions May Have Serious Consequences for NFR Barrel Racers

It is becoming clearer and clearer with each passing day that this year's National Finals Rodeo may not look like the one fans were expecting, specifically with the barrel racers and, more specifically, with their horses.

A major outbreak of EHV-1 is spreading like wildfire, and while this is "just a virus," it is the mutated version of EHM that is causing the real problems. EHM is the neurological form that is devastating many and causing horses to be humanely euthanized.

With how contagious this is, there have been numerous events cancelled, and state veterinarians are working hard to get the spread under control before the death count becomes unfathomable. As of this morning, a huge announcement was made regarding travel and the lack thereof.

Equine Sports Medicine and Surgery posted an update regarding the travel restrictions that will affect many in the coming weeks:

"All horses including asymptomatic horses cannot receiving a CVI (health certificate) if they have been to any location with a known positive 21 days prior to transport. This includes and is not limited to WPRA (Waco, Tx), BFA (Guthrie, Ok), and any others. "

All CVI should have a statement added to that fact, “The equids examined and represented on this certificate have no signs of respiratory disease, fever or any other clinical signs that may be consistent with EHV.”

“The equids referenced on this certificate do not originate from a facility currently subject to movement restrictions due to EHV investigation or that would be considered dangerous contacts to potentially exposed or infected horses within the previous 21 days.”

It was also edited to add that the three-week period is from the event they were last at, regardless of where it was. So, a horse that went to the WPRA finals and straight home, then nowhere else, could ultimately be out of quarantine by December 2 with Round No. 1 set to happen on December 4.

EHV-1 symptoms | The Horse

What Could this Mean for the NFR?

The No.1 cowgirl in the World and reigning world champion, Kassie Mowry, may not have her main mount, Force the Goodbye, Jarvis, as the pair were at the BFA for the derby a couple of days ago. While Jarvis is assumed to be 100% healthy at this time, there have been horses that have been confirmed positive EHM cases from the BFA which may limit Mowry's ability to take him to the NFR.

Lazy E Arena will be difficult to tell who will be affected by this restriction in terms of the horses as Andrea Busby, Emily Beisel and Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi were in attendance, but that doesn't necessarily mean they had a horse there that they planned on taking to Las Vegas.

While the barrel race at 377 Arena in Stephenville, Texas, on November 15th and 16th wasn't near the size of the events that BFA or WPRA Finals were, there was at least one cowgirl who was there- Carlee Otero. Otero has a herd of horses, but how many went to 377? Four. So, what will the finals now look like for her?

A lot will be unfolded in the next week or so as more facilities could come up with positive cases, which could further alter who will be running down the alley of the Thomas and Mack. For now, this is what appears to be the case for some of the top-15.

At the end of the day, the barrel racing is more than the checks won or a gold buckle. These animals mean the world to everyone who competes and the best interests of their horses is always going to be put first. So, while the times are uncertain, everyone should stay home, listen to the vets and keep checking on your horses!

Rodeo On SI wants to be very clear in that this is a heartbreaking situation with truly no good solution. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the horses and the people involved. For those who are fighting this infection, you are on our hearts and minds, and we are pulling for you and your horses.

This could not have happened at a worse time. These NFR cowgirls have devoted their lives to their sport and their horses and we know they love them beyond measure.

Be safe and be kind to each other during this incredibly stressful situation.

