Newest WPRA Bubble Watch: Who’s In Who’s Out As Regular Season Winds Down

Hard to believe that the NFR qualifiers for this year are about ready to be named, but there is still time for those on the bubble to either push through the barrier or hold onto their spot in the top 15.

One of the biggest final destinations for those still on the road trying to make it to the NFR- the Rough Rider Cup in Mandan, North Dakota.

The Rough Rider Cup shuffled the world standings around for the women of rodeo. It was only one run per event, but the winners took home more than $11,000 in both of the women's events. There are some who have solidified their chances to compete in Las Vegas when December rolls around, but there are spots up for grabs still.

Barrel Racing and Breakaway World Standings

MEEGAN M. REID/KITSAP SUN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the most notable jumps for the women's events was in the barrel racing. Katelyn Scott might not have won the event in Mandan, but she wont over $10,000 for splitting second place. Going into the rodeo Scott was sitting outside looking in before she ran at Mandan, but not anymore. The Texas native now sits at No.13 (per WPRA) with a $5,000 cushion over the bottom hole.

Tricia Aldridge is now the one in the hot seat with $115,000 won on the season. Aldridge only has $2,000 more than the No.16 cowgirl McKenna Coronado, who was pushed out after last week. Coronado isn't the only cowgirl breathing heavy down Aldridge's neck. Scott's sister-in-law, Halyn Lide, is a mere $500 behind Coronado in the pursuit of her second NFR qualification.

Over in the breakaway roping it is Alberta native, Jenna Dallyn, holding onto the No.15 spot for dear life. Dallyn earned a decent check in Mandan to keep Erin Johnson at arm's length going into the final week of the season, but there is no room for error going into the final week. Johnson is less than $1,000 behind Dallyn as October creeps up.

Once this weekend is over the NFR qualifiers will be finalized across the board. The Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls will 100% alter the world standings once it finishes up on Sunday. Not everybody on the bubble got into this rodeo, so they will just have to hold their breath as others compete and hope it works out. Every cent is going to count for this year's qualifiers, and it is going to be a close one at the finish line.

