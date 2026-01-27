Colorado‑Born Barrel Racer Finds Breakout Success With New Horse in 2026

The first of many large indoor rodeos for 2026 has come to a close as the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver, Colo., just wrapped up. There were plenty who made big jumps in the world standings as the pursuit of a qualification to this year's NFR heats up, and that includes barrel racer Brittany Fellows.

Now, Fellows wasn't seen on the final day of competition, because of a hit barrel during her semi-finals. However, she was nearly perfect in the first two rounds of action as she posted a pair of sub-15 second runs, one of which was the fastest of the entire rodeo.

Despite a heart breaking down barrel on Saturday, Fellows still amassed nearly $9,000 as she won the first round and placed second in the next round. The real kicker here? The mare she was on, she bought sight unseen a couple of weeks prior.

Neon Lites, barn name Betty, just turned 5 years old and had never set foot in a rodeo arena until their first run at Denver. Clearly, the mare has a liking for the flashy lights and the crowds, so Fellows is ready to take her where she can get in.

After only having Betty for a short time, the two are pairing up quite nicely. If the barrels have stayed up, it has been a guaranteed check, and usually first place at that. The two drug over a barrel in their very first run to set an arena record. These two are the real deal.

"I knew she was a great mare, but every run I have made on her she has proven to me that she is even better than I thought she was. I have dreamt of having a horse like her, and I actually feel like I can obtain some of my goals and dreams that I have always had," stated Fellows.

Fellow's Journey

Brittany Fellows | CV Media/ Cynthia Vaughn

Hailing from Loveland, Colo. this was a near hometown rodeo, and she took full advantage of an arena she had dreamt of finding success in as a little girl. Now that she has, her plans for the rest of the year have been tweaked.

The money won from the NWSS will likely qualify Fellows into Rodeo Austin, but rodeos like San Antonio and RODEOHOUSTON, will not feature the team that set the arena on fire in northern Colorado. So, where will they go?

There is a nice string of winter rodeos that will take place in the southeast, highlighted by Perry, Georgia, and since Betty has proven ready to take on the big leagues, Fellows will be there.

The horses that have been on her trailer have been plagued with unfortunate injuries, as her old faithful from last year broke her pastern and coffin in a freak accident. However, there is still hope that Fellows gets that mare back, and if she does, she will have a fierce team underneath her.

