NFR Qualifiers Build Momentum in Lovington Ahead of Season’s Final Stretch
Lovington, N.M., isn't exactly near anything on a map that is going on for professional rodeos, but with a payout of nearly $400,000, professionals make sure that they get there before heading up north to close off the regular season on their quest to the NFR.
The timed events (besides the barrel racing) are all offered two full rounds. So, they have the opportunity to win money in each round plus a sizable average check. Now the barrel racers and the rough stock athletes only compete once for their shot at a piece of the pie.
One Run Standouts
Bull rider Hunter Kelly didn't have the highest marked ride amongst all rough stock events, but he was the highest earner. His 87.5 point bull ride on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's "E.to" took a half point win over Jace Trosclair for nearly an $8,700 payday.
A pair of 91-point rides, the highest marked ride in any rough stock events, from Brody Wells and Stetson Wright split the win in the saddle bronc riding on a pair of horses from Pete Carr Pro Rodeo. Wright's little brother, Statler, came in just behind the two cowboys for a third-place finish.
With the ladies, it was Helen Nowosad who beat out $1.5 million cowgirl, Emily Beisel, by nearly a full tenth. There was half of a second split between the top check and the bottom cowgirl(s) as Fallon Forbes and Dena Kirkpatrick split last hole.
Big Average Winners
Gary Gilbert hasn't made the NFR just yet in the steer wrestling, but after a big win in Lovington, he finds himself on track to have his best season yet. He won't make the finals this year, but he could finish high enough to get into all of the big-money limited rodeos next season which is key to an NFR push.
The Texas native took home the average win after posting the fastest time of the rodeo in the first round and the only sub-four-second run of Lovington in his event. Gilbert won nearly 10k for his 7.7 seconds of work.
In the tie-down roping, it was 10x NFR qualifier Marty Yates who took the top spot in the average after splitting fourth in the first round and a third-place finish in round two.
A pair of NFR team ropers were more than half of a second faster in round two to lead them to an overall win at Lovington. It was all-around man Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin who came out on top.
There are many headed to Idaho now for the first round of Caldwell and fans can expect some of the winners in Lovington to win big up north as well.