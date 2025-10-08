NFR Qualifiers Put on Strong Performance in Round 1 of Texas Circuit Finals

In Waco, Texas, professional rodeo athletes are battling it out for circuit finals championships. Round No. 1 of the Texas Circuit Finals kicked off on Tuesday, October 7. Throughout the night fans got to watch multiple NFR qualifiers take on the Texas competition and often, they took the win as well.

Cowboys and cowgirls will be able to get a jump on their 2026 earnings with circuit finals wins and Texas marks the first circuit finals of the year.

Bareback Riding

It was no surprise to see No. 3 man in the World Standings Bradlee Miller at the top of the leaderboard in Round 1. He split the win with Chad Rutherford, both cowboys scoring 83 points.

1. (tie) Bradlee Miller, on Pickett Pro Rodeo Co's Red Dawn, and Chad Rutherford, on Penthouse Pro Rodeo's Jackrabbit, 83 points, $2,055 each

3. Brayze Schill, 82, $1,175

4. Jacob Lees, 81, $587

5. Bill Tutor, 80.5

6. Kash Martin, 80.

Team Roping

Colby Lovell and Ty Arnold took some major wins across the country in the U.S., so adding a round win at the Texas Circuit Finals will help kickstart their year in 2026. Will we see another trip to the NFR for World Champion Lovell next year?

1. Colby Lovell/Ty Arnold, 4.5 seconds, $2,330 each

2. Conley Kleinhans/Kyler Kanady, 4.6, $1,748

3. Manny Egusquiza Jr./Walt Woodard, 4.9, $1,165

4. Joshua Torres/Jake South, 5.0, $583.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Australian cowboy Cooper Thatcher earned the win by a half-point to top the round in the saddle bronc riding. Riding Penthouse Pro Rodeo's Maybach, he scored 84.5 points to earn the $2,330 win.

1. Cooper Thatcher, 84.5 points on Penthouse Pro Rodeo's Maybach, $2,330

2. (tie) Chase Brooks and Gus Gaillard, 84, $1,456 each

4. Jacobs Crawley, 81.5, $583

5. Brody Cress, 80.5

6. (tie) Sterling Crawley and Darcy Wockner, 80 each.

Tie-Down Roping

Two-time NFR qualifier Blane Cox is starting his 2026 off with a bang, winning the round with an 8.6-second run. Starting the new season strong could set Cox up for another trip to Las Vegas next year.

1. Blane Cox, 8.6 seconds, $2,330

2. Clint Singleton, 9.0, $1,748

3. Kincade Henry, 10.1, $1,165

4. Kyan Wilhite, 10.3, $583

5. Ryan Thibodeaux, 10.5

6. Shad Mayfield, 11.3.

Barrel Racing

Tricia Aldridge and her social media famous stallion Adios Pantalones earned the round win in the barrel racing, kickstarting their 2026 season. The duo is set to run at their first NFR in just a couple short months.

1. Tricia Aldridge, 15.86 seconds, $2,330

2. (tie) Makenzie Mayes and Alyssa Urbanek-Wade, 15.89, $1,456 each

4. Cheyenne Wimberley, 15.92, $583

5. Acey Pinkston, 15.93

6. Jordan Driver, 16.05.

Breakaway Roping

The only sub-two-second run of the night was a 1.9, posted by Rylie Smith. The Whitsett, Texas, cowgirl finished the 2025 season ranked No. 74 in the World.

1. Rylie Smith, 1.9 seconds, $2,330

2. Martha Angelone, 2.2, $1,748

3. Bailey Currie, 2.7, $1,165

4. Whitney Profili, 12.5, $583

5. KC-Gail Churchill, 12.8.

Bull Riding

Bryce Jensen is another young cowboy headed to his first NFR. He rode that momentum in Round 1, claiming the win with an 85.5-point ride. Jensen was one of only two qualified rides of the night, banking $3,200 for the ride.

1. Bryce Jensen, 85.5 points on Lancaster Pro Rodeo Company's Grand Theft, $3,204

2. Grayson Cole, 84, $2,622

no other qualified rides.

