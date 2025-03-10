Noteworthy Performances Highlight Year 34 of the Dixie Classic Barrel Race
The Dixie Classic (Konra Minniear Memorial) barrel race just finished up their 34th annual futurity, derby, and open barrel race in Hurricane, Utah.
The barrel racing industry is constantly putting up incredible money for competitors to compete for. The Dixie is on everyone’s calendar for the incentives and added money that the producers put up.
Future Fortunes, Diamond Classic, Tomorrow’s Legends, Top Shelf Breeders, and TL Legendary Mamas are all part of the incentives that this barrel race offers. Incentive races have really started to pop up everywhere.
These incentive programs add a lot of bonus money to races that they approve throughout the year. Let’s look at how Future Fortunes does their incentive program for those who are unfamiliar with incentives.
At the Classic there is $50,000 up in bonus money for FF. This does not all go to the owner of the horse entered. 60% of the money goes to said owner and the remaining 40% is split up between the breeder and current stallion owner.
Future Fortunes also has a really cool incentive that they offer on top of everything else. Their *Fast 5 Team Race* has no additional entry fee. Members all have to have a Future Fortunes horse and they compete against other teams of 5.
Each respective incentive program is set up a little bit differently. No incentive is the exactly the same nor contain the same stallions. Some incentives are popping up that are for the broodmare’s sires (TL Legendary Mamas).
The weekend starts off with the futurity and derby. Both of these pay two rounds and an average as a 2D set up. An open race will cap off the weekend which adds $5,000 each day.
Bailey Alvarez would start the weekend off hot in the futurity. She won the first round, aboard JFive Heres Your Sign (Ain’t Seen Nothin Yet), by nearly three tenths of a second. This would be one of the fastest times of the weekend across the board. This team would ultimately win the futurity average as well.
Round 1 Futurity Results
1. Bailey Alvarez – Jfive Heres Yoursign – 14.780 – $1,917.00
2. Jaime Hinton Anderson – The Pretty Mess – 15.037 – $1,643.00
3. Taylor Miniat – Love Lane – 15.039 – $1,301.00
4. Deena VanTassell – Two Dash Legacy – 15.148 – $959.00
5. Jordan Bailey – Honor Thy Judge – 15.185 – $616.00
6. Caitlyn White – Soul Fury – 15.197 – $411.00
Round 2 Futurity Results
1. C.J. Vondette – Carrizzmatic – 14.926 – $1,917.00
2. Lora Nichols – Blissful Version – 14.947 – $1,643.00
3. Kallie Wright – Sdc Fames Vodkatwist – 15.128 – $1,301.00
4. Jordan Bailey – Ima Girl Dash – 15.149 – $959.00
5. Courtney Mccracken – Aint Seen Burnin Yet – 15.166 – $616.00
6. Marcie Wilson – The Good Intention – 15.196 – $411.00
Futurity Average Results
1. Bailey Alvarez – Jfive Heres Yoursign –30.064 on 2 (14.780,15.284) –$2,556.00
2. Taylor Miniat – Love Lane –30.335 on 2 (15.039,15.296) –$2,191.00
3. Jaime Hinton Anderson – The Pretty Mess –30.341 on 2 (15.037,15.304) –$1,735.00
4. C.J. Vondette – Carrizzmatic –30.374 on 2 (15.448,14.926) –$1,278.00
5. Kallie Wright – Sdc Fames Vodkatwist –30.433 on 2 (15.305,15.128) –$822.00
6. Marcie Wilson – The Good Intention –30.466 on 2 (15.270,15.196) –$548.00
Alvarez continued to have a great weekend in the derby. After placing in both rounds on Bellas Epic Booker (Epic Leader) she was the reserve derby champion.
Most who run in the futurity and derby will also roll their times to the open. This means they do not have to run again, but there times from their runs earlier in the weekend will count towards the open race. Therefore, you will see some of the same names pop up.
Round 1 Derby Results
1. Rylea Platts – Jw Indisguyz – 14.740 – $1,385.00
2. Jordan Bailey – Ima Girl Fame – 14.884 – $1,187.00
3. Deena VanTassell – Sassy Little Merri – 14.898 – $940.00
4. C.J. Vondette – Zsa Zsa – 14.909 – $692.00
5. Gracie Beckstrom – Mj Swift Lane – 14.917 – $445.00
6. Taylor Rivera – Sting Operator – 14.935 – $297.00
Round 2 Derby Results
1. Jamie Montano – Repete The Beat – 14.731 – $1,385.00
2. Kelli Thouvenell – Kt Just Fly – 14.789 – $1,187.00
3. Charlotte Kasten – Bobby Ray Bans – 14.839 – $940.00
4. Macee McAllister – Tw Classy Lane – 14.885 – $692.00
5. Bailey Alvarez – Bellas Epic Booker – 14.888 – $445.00
6. Jordan Bailey – Ima Girl Fame – 14.948 – $297.00
Derby Average Results
1. Rylea Platts – Jw Indisguyz – 29.747 on 2 (14.740, 15.007) – $1,846.00
2. Bailey Alvarez – Bellas Epic Booker – 29.826 on 2 (14.938, 14.888) – $1,582.00
3. Jordan Bailey – Ima Girl Fame – 29.832 on 2 (14.884, 14.948) – $1,253.00
4. Deena VanTassell – Sassy Little Merri – 29.959 on 2 (14.898, 15.061) – $923.00
5. Jamie Montano – Repete The Beat – 30.039 on 2 (15.308, 14.731) – $593.00
6. Taylor Rivera – Sting Operator – 30.069 on 2 (14.935, 15.134) – $396.00
Alvarez, C.J. Vondette, Rylea Platts, etc. all had great weekends. Sometimes the D structure helps when you can roll times. Horses who didn't get checks in the futurity could end up with a check in the open.
As far as prestigious events go, the Dixie Classic well known. The professionalism, payout, competition, and personnel exceed expectations. Rodeo on SI cannot wait for their 35th anniversary next year.