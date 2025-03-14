Parada Del Sol Closes Out With Remarkable Wins and Strong Performances Throughout
Scottsdale, Ariz. is a great winter rodeo for Turquoise Circuit contestants. It is also such a good production that many outside of the circuit make a priority stop on their schedule.
Hosted at the beautiful WestWorld facility and in connectio with the American Quarter Horse Association Sun Circuit show, the town of Scottsdale is taken over by horse trailers and cowboy hats for nearly two weeks.
In the rodeo arena, the ladies took center stage with the two highest money winners happening in the ladies events. The ever growing event of breakaway roping provided the largest paycheck with Bailey Girvin earning $3,230 for her smoking 2.1-second run.
Walking away from the rodeo with the second largest paycheck was Hayle Gibson in the barrel racing. She came out on top and earned a $2,600 check for her 17.19 second run. This event was incredibly tough from start to finish. The top 12 competitors earned a check with just a little over three tenths of a second separating them all.
Team roping also had a lot of entries which means the payout was higher than some of the other events. Competitors had to be under five seconds to get a check and it was the team of Kavis Drake and Denim Ross who took home the win with a 4.1-second run which was good for $2,482 each.
Russell Cardoza enters pro rodeos in the tie down roping, steer wrestling, and team roping. He is truly an all-around competitor and he earned the title this past weekend at Parada Del Sol.
Cowboys and cowgirls are starting to head back to their respective homes now that winter is coming to a close. Arizona serves as a great home away from home to many while the weather where they normally live limits what they can do with rodeo. Everyone is grateful for incredible rodeos and events such as this one.
Full Results
All-around cowboy:Russell Cardoza, $1,187, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback riding:1. Bubba Holcomb, 82 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo Co's Satan Freckles, $1,402; 2. Evan Betony Betony, 81.5, $1,062; 3. Cooper Bennett, 81, $765; 4. Garrett Blackwell, 79, $510; 5. Luke Creasy, 78, $297; 6. (tie) Zach Hibler and Rhett Hadley Kelley, 77.5, $106 each.
Steer wrestling:1. Kyler Dick, 4.6 seconds, $1,772; 2. Rooster Yazzie, 4.9, $1,466; 3. Cimarron Thompson, 5.1, $1,161; 4. Justin Simon, 5.2, $855; 5. (tie) Matt Jodie and Bode Spring, 5.4, $428 each.
Team roping:1. Kavis Drake/Denim Ross, 4.1 seconds, $2,482 each; 2. Devon McDaniel/Chris Young, 4.4, $2,158; 3. (tie) Derrick Begay/Colter Todd Todd and Kash Bonnett/Logan Cullen, 4.6, $1,673 each; 5. Jake Raley/Russell Cardoza, 4.7, $1,187; 6. John Gaona/Steven Gaona, 4.8, $863; 7. (tie) Pedro Egurrola/Justin Davis and Gavin Hershberger/Wyatt Hershberger, 4.9, $378 each.
Saddle bronc riding:1. Tucker Bourdet, 82.5 points on Salt River Rodeo's Ducky, $1,812; 2. Reed Neely, 82, $1,372; 3. Chance Barrass, 80.5, $988; 4. Jake Salcito, 79.5, $659; 5. Mitch Pollock, 79, $384; 6. (tie) Carson Bingham and Stran Nielson, 78.5, $137 each.
Tie-down roping:1. Tom Simpson, 8.7 seconds, $1,976; 2. Hunter Reaume, 9.1, $1,636; 3. (tie) Quinton Ellis and Spencer King, 9.7, $1,124 each; 5. Cole Robinson, 9.9, $613; 6. Kalai Nobriga, 10.2, $341.
Breakaway roping: 1. Bailey Girvin, 2.1 seconds, $3,230; 2. (tie) Kaitlyn Andersen, Jordan Minor and Grace Perez, 2.4, $2,315 each; 5. (tie) Tyree Cochrane, Maddy Deerman, Macy Devenport and Shai Schaefer, 2.5, $1,050 each; 9. Nicole Baggarley, 2.6, $565; 10. (tie) Emily Gately, Shacie Marr and Kacy Smith, 2.8, $404 each.
Barrel racing:1. Hayle Gibson, 17.19 seconds, $2,619; 2. Chandra Eng, 17.28, $2,226; 3. (tie) Brylee Banning and Rayne Grant, 17.31, $1,702 each; 5. Courtney Moody, 17.33, $1,309; 6. Brittney Hawley, 17.36, $917; 7. (tie) Taryn Boxleitner and Cati McArthur, 17.39, $589 each; 9. Laura Lambert, 17.40, $458; 10. Summer Schaffran, 17.41, $393; 11. Sue Smith, 17.46, $327; 12. Katelyn Scott, 17.51, $262.
Bull riding:1. Cody Jesus, 87.5 points on Salt River Rodeo's Happy Hour, $1,918; 2. (tie) Luke Mackey and Eric Novoa, 85, $1,278 each; 4. Scottie Knapp, 83.5, $703; 5. (tie) Wyatt Austin Austin, Colby Demo and Dillon Tyner, 82.5, $341 each; 8. Kobe Whitford, 82, $192.