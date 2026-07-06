PBR Sensation and PRCA Rookie of the Year Contender John Crimber Sidelined by Injury

John Crimber is no stranger to the winner's circle, as a Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Champion and a $2.7 million cowboy in the PBR. His incredible success came early and has been powerfully maintained.

By the time Crimber turned 18, he was lighting the world of professional bull riding on fire. In 2024, he won the PBR Teams MVP and Teams Championship MVP. In 2025, he became the youngest cowboy in the history of the sport to become a two-time Regular-Season Live Legendary MVP.

Crimber was the No. 1 overall draft pick and the youngest rider in PBR history to earn $1 million.

In 2026, Crimber powered through inside Dickies Arena, where he earned his first PBR World Championship. The second-youngest rider in league history to win a gold buckle, Crimber dedicated the win to his father, Paulo, the head coach of Crimber's PBR team, Florida Freedom.

Also this season, Crimber took on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) for his rookie season. He competed at his first professional rodeo in February of 2026, nearly five months into the season.

He has since climbed to No. 6 in the World Standings and No. 3 in an insanely tough Resistol Rookie of the Year race. With $109,340 in season earnings, Crimber has dominated professional rodeo.

Unfortunately, following his ride at the Greeley Stampede in Greeley, Colo., Crimber limped out of the arena. Cowboy+ shared that the 20-year-old phenom would be sitting out the remainder of the lucrative Cowboy Christmas run, due to a groin injury.

Some of Crimber's most recent major wins include the Reno Rodeo (90.5 points) and the Fred Berger Memorial Xtreme Bulls in Bismarck, N.D. (90 points).

In a singular weekend, he topped the Gladewater Round-Up Xtreme Bulls in Gladewater, Texas (88.5 points), the Woodward Elks Rodeo in Woodward, Okla. (92.5 points), and both the Parker County Sheriff's Posse Frontier Days and PRCA Rodeo and the Parker County Sheriff's Posse Frontier Days Xtreme Bulls in Weatherford, Texas, with a pair of 89.5-point rides.

Fans of professional rodeo have quickly seen why Crimber became such a sensation in the PBR, as he amassed six figures in PRCA earnings in just four months. With less than three months remaining in the season, Crimber is likely headed to his first National Finals Rodeo this year.

Crimber has not yet confirmed how long he will be out of competition, but we hope to see him back in the arena very soon.