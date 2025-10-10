Reigning World Champion Claims Pink Buckle Derby and New Average Record

The 2025 Pink Buckle at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla., kicked off with the $725,000 Derby. Huge checks will be awarded October 5-12, with a guaranteed minimum payout of $4.2 million. The exclusive race is for offspring by stallions paid into this incredible incentive.

Pink Buckle Derby

Round 1

Why does it matter that barrel racing is timed to the thousandth of a second? Because .002 can be a $7,700 difference.

That was exactly the case in Round 1 of the Pink Buckle Derby, with just .002 separating the top two runs. It took a 17.058-second run or faster to earn a 1D check in this round, with the top 20 places getting a check.

Taylor Miniat rode Kissa Goodbye (The Goodbye Lane x MS Baby Girl x Mark My Dial) to a 16.691 for a total payout of $25,750.

Out of the top 20 horses in the 1D, seven were by The Goodbye Lane. Miniat earned another 1D check aboard JH Single Lady (The Goodbye Lane x Oh La Stel x Stel Corona) with a 16.906 good for ninth.

Other sires with multiple 1D earners in Round 1 include Tres Seis (three), A Streak Of Fling (two), and Epic Leader (two).

Round 2

Reigning WPRA World Champions, Kassie Mowry and Force The Goodbye (The Goodbye Lane x VF Forcit First x Burrs First Down) clocked in with a 16.603 to take the win.

Miniat and JH Single Lady moved up, coming in at 16.617 seconds for a second-place finish.

Five Tres Seis offspring earned a 1D check in Round 2, along with two by Slick By Design, two by A Streak Of Fling, and two by Eddie Stinson. In Round 2, a 16.988 was the last hole to earn a check. The top 20 places in the 1D were all 16-second-runs on a full standard pattern.

Average

When the dust settled, it was Mowry and "Jarvis" claiming yet another prestigious title. Not only did they top the Derby Average, they set a new average record while doing it.

Adding $91,412 to Jarvis' lifetime earnings in just two runs, their combined time of 33.331 seconds took the win. The duo broke a five year record previously held by Hallie Hanssen and the legendary Tres Movidas in 2020 (33.492 seconds).

Five The Goodbye Lane offspring finished in the top 20 of the 1D average, including the top three (Force The Goodbye, TS Kissem Goodbye, and JH Single Lady).

Tres Seis also sired five horses in the top 20 in the 1D average. In the remaining half, two were by A Streak Of Fling and two were by Epic Leader.

Recommended Articles