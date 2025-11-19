Prairie Circuit Finals Become Latest Major Rodeo Scratched Amid EHV-1 Outbreak

It is a heavy time in the western industry right now, with a massive outbreak that is spreading like wildfire amongst our beloved animals. Event after event is being cancelled which started with the Barrel Futurities of America race that was suppose to take place in Guthrie, Okla.

The BFA had actually started already with the open race as well as the slot race, but with a confirmed case on the grounds, they rightfully shut it down. Now there are many producers who are cancelling everything that is going on in the next week or two to try to contain this, which includes a few PRCA/WPRA events.

The first professional rodeo that was terminated was a San Antonio qualifier for 2026 that was supposed to take place in Uvalde, Texas, this week and weekend. The next move that was correctly made is regarding the Prairie Circuit Finals, which was scheduled to start tomorrow, November 20, in Mulvane, Kan.

Everyone in the industry does this sport, no matter the discipline, because of the love for the horse. Horses are more than just animals, but partners, teammates and family members. The events that are postponing or just canceling have all made the right move in regards to the health and safety of the horses.

What is EHV-1?

EHV-1 is Equine Herpesvirus type 1, which, according to UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, is also referred to as equid alphaherpesvirus-1. The most intimidating part surrounding this outbreak is how contagious it is and how quickly it can clearly spread.

This virus can be spread in a variety of ways, including through the air. It is primarily spread through direct horse-to-horse contact although it can also be spread via contaminated objects like tack, feed buckets, human hands, stalls, etc.

For the time being all horse owners need to keep their loved ones at home and be constantly monitoring their horses with temperature checks. Anything over 101 warrants concern and a veterinarian should be consulted.

EHV-1 symptoms | The Horse

Right now the problem is in regards to tracking down where every horse that has been exposed has travelled to. There are many horses who have been announced as confirmed cases from the WPRA finals in Waco, Texas two weeks ago, so it will take awhile to figure out where the hundreds of horses that were there have been since then and who they have been in contact with.

Everybody please stay safe and stay home during these scary times. It is disappointing to miss these events that you were excited for, but no paycheck is worth their lives.

Learn more through coverage from Rodeo on SI as we try to keep everyone informed and up to date based on state veterinarian recommendations and announcements.

Recommended Articles