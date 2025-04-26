PRCA's Number One Steer Wrestler Tucker Allen Taking the Arena by Storm
Ventura, Calif. is the home to 25 year old cowboy Tucker Allen and he is having a record year. Coming off of his first National Finals Rodeo qualification he is headed into the spring rodeos as the number one steer wrestler in the world standings.
In 2017 Allen was the National High School Finals Rodeo steer wrestling champion. It was only three years prior that he had jumped his first steer ever. Growing up his main focus was actually on dirt bikes and BMX until he started his rodeo pursuit.
After his national championship in 2017 he bought his Professional Rodeo Cowboys Assosciation card to start entering professionally. Since then has qualified for the California Circuit Finals seven times, winning the year-end title twice as well as an average title.
Allen credits his success and passion for the steer wrestling to both Teddy Robinson and Luke Branquinho. “These two are the main reason that I am doing this and without them I don’t know what I would be doing,” says Allen.
Surprisingly enough Allen also dabbles as a stunt double throughout the year as well. Steve Davison, big-time stunt coordinator, was able to get him into the Hollywood world as he has a strong relationship with their family and comes to rope at their house often.
He started off on a Grey's Anatomy spin off called Station 19 for a couple years. He was then lucky enough to work on shows like 1883, Lawman: Bass Reeves, and Primeval. By no means is he "big time", but he enjoys the work and is able to do it some while he is home and traveling. In May of 2024 he worked half of the month while in Utah, but was sitting well in the world standings and went onto finish the year.
Allen finished the 2024 season with $185,119 after winning $91,682 at his first NFR. Only a few months into the 2025 season Allen is just shy of $100,000 and has more than double the number two cowboy, Holden Myers.
His first rodeo of the 2025 season was Industry, Calif. where he took home the win. As the year continued on he won multiple rounds at San Antonio, Texas and then his most noteworthy this year, and for his career, was his RodeoHouston win where he brought home $65,000.
Speaking on RodeoHouston, Allen credits the win to Justin Schaffer and his horse “Grey”. He is known for scoring great and making their job easy. Allen expressed how thankful he is to Schaffer for letting him ride Grey for many years.
After this life changing win he kept going and has no intentions of slowing down. He took home another win at Cave Creek, Ariz. With many other top five finishes this season it is clear he is on a roll, to say the least.
Steer wrestlers are able to count 80 rodeos towards their world standings race and pursuit of the 2025 NFR. Therefore he is going to continue going down the road and hit his count. Hopefully this year he can also earn a win at another bucket list rodeo, the Pendelton Round-Up.
Tucker Allen has had some head turning success this year and Rodeo On SI believes the best is yet to come. The opportunities are endless for his 2025 season and fans everywhere are rooting him on!