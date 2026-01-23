PRCA Rookie Daxtyn Feild Makes Early Season Statement at National Western Stock Show

The race to become the best of the best in rodeo is back on, as athletes are back in rodeo arenas across the country to stake their claim in the Thomas & Mack arena come December. While some are no strangers to this level of competition, those brand new to the PRCA are already showing out this year.

Race For Resistol Rookie of the Year Is On



Bareback rider Daxtyn Feild may be a rookie in the PRCA but he’s already getting some top of the line results. Not only is he at No. 4 in the Resistol Rookie of the Year standings with $3,500 earned this season, he’s also competing at the National Western Stock Show, one of the biggest events of the season.

He’s quickly proving he has what it takes to hang with the best of the best bareback riders in the world. His standout performance in Denver delivered an impressive 82-point ride in the first round of Bracket one.

In round two, he managed an 81-point ride, which led to an advancement to the semi-finals happening this weekend. These rides led him to the No. 4 spot in the average at the NWSS as well.

Since his first PRCA season began back in October 2025, Feild has come in blazing into the arena. He finished in the top 10 at the PRCA Permit Finals, the San Antonio Rodeo Qualifier and the Wilderness Circuit Finals Rodeo.

If he keeps up his current pace in Denver, he might land his best placement of any rodeo he’s competed in so far, marking him as a true competitor in the bareback arena.

Feild Is No Stranger To The Rodeo Arena

Although this may be his first year in PRORODEO, Feild comes from a long line of top rodeo competitors. He is the nephew of six-time World Champion bareback rider Kaycee Feild and competes at the collegiate level as a member of the Tarleton State University rodeo team in Stephenville, Texas.

Now, nearing the end of January, the race is on for his Resistol Rookie of the Year campaign. He has a long season ahead of him in order to secure a spot at the National Finals Rodeo, but his strong start may be a solid indicator for how the year will look for him.

The 19-year-old out of Roosevelt, Utah may be young, but he’s giving veterans a run for their money already. As the NWSS comes to a close, Rodeo on SI will keep a close eye on how things turn out for the rookie.

