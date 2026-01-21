Underdogs Were Name of the Game at First Frontier Circuit Finals

The First Frontier Circuit Finals marked the first big showdown for rodeo athletes in the Northeast. Pennsylvania hosted some of rodeo's best over the weekend for three days of action to prove who is the best of the best between the athletes in this circuit.

Hefty Cash Prizes Went to Champions at First Frontier Circuit Finals

With a payout of almost $300,000, a chunk of this change is huge for winners this early in the season. With the weekend's highest cash prize at around $5,000, these athletes fought hard to take it home.

Bareback rider Tim Kent went into the event strong, after finishing first in the circuit standings in 2025. His performance on the East coast over the weekend wasn’t one everyone wanted to see after placing fourth, and taking home a paycheck of just over $1,000.

It was Tristan Bush who surprised everyone over the weekend. The bareback rider out of Westerville, Ohio is only going into his second year in the PRCA arena but his performance proved he has what it takes to hang with the best in the rodeo arena. He took home first in the average with 310-points on four head, taking home just under $5,000.

Ray Hostetler came blazing into the saddle bronc arena over the weekend. After his win in Pennsylvania, he propelled himself into the No. 1 spot in the circuit standings, proving he is one to watch this season at 31 years old. He beat out last year's champion, Clovis Crane, who currently sits at No. 3.

Underdogs Outperformed Veterans at First Frontier Circuit Finals

In 2025, bull rider Deklan Garland finished on top of the circuit standings and hasn’t slowed down since. He came in hot over the weekend, placing second in Pennsylvania behind Nathan Bayous, who was the only athlete to nail all three rides on the back of a bull over the weekend. Bayous took home the most cash from the weekend with $5,025 earned.

Tie-down roper J.R. Myers took home that same amount of cash with his impressive performance. He managed 52.8 seconds on four head, beating out his competitors by almost a full second. He holds on to his top spot in the standings after this weekend.

Clay Harp is another champion continuing to be at the top of his game, he took home the top spot and a hefty amount of cash for his effort in securing 27.2 seconds on four heads

T.J. Smith and Scot Brown pulled off the win in the team roping, and barrel racer Willie Horzepa knicked out the first-place spot with less than a second to spare between her and Karissa Landis.

These First Frontier Circuit Finals athletes may have just finished the biggest rodeo of the circuit, but now things start all over again as they’ll spend the rest of the year battling it out to see who will end up on top next season.

