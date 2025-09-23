PRCA Timed Events Cowboys Make Big Moves in Final Week of Bubble Watch

As we head into the final seven days of the professional rodeo season, few rodeos remain as these professional cowboys battle for a set position inside the top 15 of the PRCA World Standings. The Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., will play a key role, but it is still possible for athletes on the bubble to earn their National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifications at other rodeos in this last week.

The Cup will offer huge payouts, with nearly $12,000 going to the winner of each round and over $30,000 to the finals winner. These checks will be critical in determining who competes in Las Vegas in a few short months.

Steer Wrestling

Only $13,000 separates No. 7 - 15 (Kyle Irwin, Dakota Eldridge, Justin Shaffer, Stetson Jorgenson, Bridger Anderson, Scott Guenthner, Chance Howard, Ty Erickson, and Dalton Massey). This is a little more than a round win at the Governor's Cup, but not all of these cowboys will have a chance to compete in Sioux Falls. Irwin, Jorgenson, Guenthner, Erickson, and Massey will have to hit other rodeos to hold onto their positions.

From No. 15 - 20 (Massey, Riley Duvall, Gavin Soileau, Mike McGinn, Cody Devers, and Cash Robb), there is only a $3,000 gap. Any of these cowboys could make that climb in the coming days, particularly Soileau and McGinn, who will compete in Sioux Falls.

Team Roping

Roughly $12,000 separates No. 10 - 15 in the heading (Dawson Graham, Cyle Denison, Kolton Schmidt, Lightning Aguilera, Jake Smith, and Aaron Tsinigine). Graham, Denison, and Smith will all compete in Sioux Falls.

There is just $6,000 between No. 16 - 20 (Luke Brown, Brenten Hall, Tyler Tryan, Shay Dixon Carroll, and J.C. Yeahquo). Brown and Tryan also have positions at the Governor's Cup.

In the heeling, there is roughly $5,000 separating No. 12 - 16 (Nicky Northcott, Jonathan Torres, Kaden Profili, Trey Yates, and Denton Dunning). Yates and Dunning are the only two who will compete in Sioux Falls.

The gap widens as we look down, with $10,000 between No. 17 - 20 (Wyatt Cox, Douglas Rich, and Hunter Koch). Rich also finds himself on the list competing in the Cup.

Tie-Down Roping

Another very tight race towards the bottom, there is roughly $12,000 between No. 10 - 16 (Zack Jongbloed, Ty Harris, Tom Crouse, Haven Meged, Quade Hiatt, Kyle Lucas, and Shane Hanchey). Crouse is the only cowboy on this list who will rope in Sioux Falls.

Less than $10,000 separates No. 17 - 23 (Buck Calhoun, Tuf Cooper, Marcos Costa, Cole Clemons, Ryan Jarrett, Cory Solomon, and Tyson Durfey). Calhoun, Costa, and Solomon all earned a spot in the Cup.

