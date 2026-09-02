Reigning World Champion Opens Bar & Dancehall in Fort Worth Stockyards

The reigning World Champion Bareback Rider has entered a new chapter: publican. Yes, you read that right.

Rocker Steiner has opened a new bar and dancehall in Texas' famed Fort Worth Stockyards.

According to the RCKR Roadhouse website, the destination is a "high-octane epicenter for cold drinks, loud music, and unbridled Texas energy."

RCKR Roadhouse

With a description fitting of its high-energy and electric owner, RCKR Roadhouse has a mechanical bull, streams rodeo and other sports action, and embodies everything "cowboy bar."

While the jump from bareback rider to bar owner may seem unusual to some, business ownership is a family tradition for the Steiners. The Steiner Ranch Steakhouse in Austin, Texas, is a highly-rated fine-dining experience overlooking Lake Travis.

The Steiners may be one of the most dedicated families in rodeo, but they are also a family of savvy businessmen and businesswomen. Rocker is simply following in the footsteps of the generations before him and setting up his future beyond rodeo, as both his grandfather, Bobby, and father, Sid, have.

Known for embracing their authentic selves inside and outside of the arena, the Steiners have trademarked their own brand of what it means to be a cowboy. Although Sid and Rocker are rarely dressed in tradtional cowboy attire aside from competition, you would be hard-pressed to find harder working athletes.

Unfortunately, 2026 has been a roller coaster of emotion and unexpected challenges for Rocker. After capturing his first gold buckle at the end of 2025 and riding high into 2026, he was sidelined for neck surgery in early June.

Steiner led the World Standings by a huge margin coming off the winter and spring runs, when he discovered he needed to have lingering issues surgically addressed to save his career long-term.

While the four-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier intended to return to competition by the end of summer, he recently shared that his doctor recommended he give his spine more time to heal.

Steiner had entered his first rodeo back, but released following his final doctor's visit prior to competing, when he was advised not to push his recovery. He has not shared another update on when he hopes to be back in the arena.

Though fans are missing Steiner's rides in the arena, we know no one misses it more than Rocker himself.

In the meantime, everyone can swing by the RCKR Roadhouse, have a cold one, ride the mechanical bull, and catch some rodeo action streaming live at the bar.